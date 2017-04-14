Activists, Democrats plan Tax March t...

Activists, Democrats plan Tax March to get Trump to reveal his returns

Democratic lawmakers and activists plan to hit the streets Saturday at Tax Day protests around the country and demand President Donald Trump release his tax returns. Organizers hope the protests - dubbed the Tax March - will resonate with Americans who think the president should release his returns, as his recent predecessors have done.

