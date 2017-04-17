According the USDA, the average American family of
There are 3 comments on the Farmington Daily Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled According the USDA, the average American family of. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:
Here are five tips. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2pu2rwH Before you ever take a bite out of your groceries, their costs can take a significant bite into your budget.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
6. Stop making babies you can't afford.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,172
The Left Coast
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Isn't that why we have welfare?
|
#3 25 min ago
Doesn't sound like the USDA is onboard with welfare. They believe in Supply Side family diets.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|1 min
|DC Dave
|5
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 min
|DC Dave
|3,557
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|5 min
|DC Dave
|16,113
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|7 min
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|364
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|11 min
|anonymous
|7
|'Calexit' backers have withdrawn a petition to ...
|29 min
|anonymous
|3
|religious question
|34 min
|Geezer
|6
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,517,489
|The Latest: Berkeley police arrest 13 during Ta...
|4 hr
|Civic Infidel
|120
|Gay Skype !!
|4 hr
|Bottom boy fun
|270
|
|Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release...
|4 hr
|ducker
|104
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|7 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC