There are on the Farmington Daily Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled According the USDA, the average American family of. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:

Here are five tips. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2pu2rwH Before you ever take a bite out of your groceries, their costs can take a significant bite into your budget.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.