Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor press freedom
There are 8 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 11 hrs ago, titled Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor press freedom. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
FILE - In this April 30, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington. The annual White House Correspondents' Associati... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Insane, hysterical bias is never perceived by those overcome by it. The U.S. press thinks it should be the prime mover of Congress and the President. They need to regain some humility and start reporting current events fairly. They've recently tried to re-elevate some of the proven liars and fabricators of evidence used in their biased portrayals. They have no shame.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
come on the Press is State Controlled , they put out fake news and news to confuse u... Most of you still clueless! You drink too much of thee koolaids , u need to get of it ASAP! Wake up time Doofuses!
|
#3 11 hrs ago
"As news organizations are increasingly driven by a bottom-line mentality, the news we get becomes more and more sensational. What is the difference between Time and Newsweek? Between ABC, NBC, and CBS News? Between the Washington Post and the New York Times? For all practical purposes, none. The concentration of media power means that Americans increasingly get their information from a few sources who decide what is "news."
Oliver Stone
|
#4 10 hrs ago
Oliver seems to forget the redundant falsehoods and Marxist propaganda he panders in his many films as sensationalism seldom, if ever seen in the American press. His intentional abuse of movies to indoctrinate people to emotionalized idiocy and acceptance of his Marxist nonsense should be a crime. Your acceptance of his hypocrisy and evil intent is to be expected. Hell, you can't put a sentence together correctly.
|
#5 10 hrs ago
But he no big boy as he not one who bring wars to world, Those in corrupted power are one who are one that controls your brain and incite you to wars! U still clueless, as state got you fighting among brothers, Incite you in fighting the world... as he done non of that!!
|
#6 9 hrs ago
Not paying attention to Leftists is what leads you to such mediocre and ignorant views of Stone. He is personally responsible for many deaths in Central America, even deaths of American citizens because of his support of Communist monsters there. Your scatter gun approach to blaming "corrupted power" for all the sins of mankind is simply a disrespect of individuals and their sole disruptive powers. This allows you to embrace an anti-authoritarian stance toward all established power, morality and ethic (even scholarly supremacy)... which just so happens to be the street thug logic of Bolsheviks and trouble makers in all human history. Such is lazy and cowardly, but very attuned to those with IQs not equaling their ego quotients.
|
#7 7 hrs ago
More rinky-dink propagandizing. The press is in the hole because the Internet is forcing them to give away the news. The sensationalism that they've become is a reflection of syndicates that market personality rather than information. It's just another example of how the world infrastructure is rotting from the inside.
|
#8 5 hrs ago
It's funny that Trump didn't go to that circle jerk. Appropriate too. Bob Woodward still thinks he's relevant. These buffoons spent the night trying to convince themselves, and the couple hundred people who actually watched, that they are examples of free speech. Then they rushed back to their offices to see if Trump tweeted anything they could spin into a controversy. The media are a bunch of self absorbed jerks who deserve to be ignored. They no longer serve their purpose. In fact, they are the greatest threat to democracy in this country today.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Trump Failures
|265,703
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|USAsince1680
|1,524,138
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|10 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|10 min
|Swedenforever of ...
|146
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|11 min
|Gotti
|156
|Voters to select next Tupelo mayor during Tuesd...
|15 min
|Low Low Turnout
|1
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|16 min
|tomin cali
|1
|White House refuses to hand over documents to F...
|30 min
|Jake Steed
|256
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|448
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC