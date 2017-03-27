A top Trump aide called for a primary...

There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from 18 hrs ago, titled A top Trump aide called for a primary challenge against a.... In it, SFGate reports that:

White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. took to Twitter on Saturday to urge primary challengers to unseat a prominent member of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus. Scavino, who has long been a top aide to President Donald Trump, called Michigan Rep. Justin Amash a "big liability" and called for Trump supporters to vote him out in 2018.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
Good for them. We don't need hostage takers in the party.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 2 hrs ago
We who voted President Trump into office, anticipated the fractures within the Republican Establishment. And it seems some of these republicans have to learn the hard way as the Democrats have. And the result for the losers of both "Establishments" is to resort to "Obstructionism," which won't work for either. We of Middle America are in charge. And we aren't impressed with the politics of either Party. We're for Trump.

1

Chicago, IL

