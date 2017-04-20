"A former nude model who supports wat...

"A former nude model who supports waterboarding": New...

There are 7 comments on the Salon story from 7 hrs ago, titled "A former nude model who supports waterboarding": New.... In it, Salon reports that:

One of the most widely circulated daily newspapers in New Zealand reported the news that President Donald Trump has tapped former Massachusetts senator Scott Brown to be America's next ambassador to New Zealand with a hilarious headline. "Man tipped for US ambassador role in NZ a former nude model who supports waterboarding," The New Zealand Herald wrote on Thursday.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 5 hrs ago
Shake it baby!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 4 hrs ago
Just another confused republican?:-/

Fit2Serve

“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”

Since: Dec 15

4,231

California

#3 4 hrs ago
It's a Republican Fake Christian Wet Dream! You got your Old Testament cruelty, Sadism, torture, sex, breasts, and the objectification of females! Waterboard that wanton woman! More fun than stoning!

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,189

The Left Coast

#4 3 hrs ago
The perfect choice, for New Zealand.
huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

2,935

outdoors

#5 3 hrs ago
Im a fan of Melania and water boarding and nude models and long walks on the beach and the happiness of a warm gun and laughing and good beer and a camp fire and a hot breakfast and a sale on fishing gear and deer season. Also a fan a desperate liberals and Dimocrats whining about things they can do nothing about.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 1 hr ago
huntcoyotes wrote:
A right winger’s confession:
I don’t know about you but I don’t want communist social security or Medicare. I sit up nights worrying the people in Iraq, Syria, Korea, and Afghanistan are not safe and happy. I want all my tax money used to bomb third world countries and solve long-term cultural and religious problems in the Middle East. I also worry Donnie wont get to spend weekends in Florida and his son will have to go to a Quaker school in Washington DC. Good God his wife might have to by clothes off the rack at Lord and Taylor. When I get old I can always panhandle or kill the neighbors dog for food. Cardboard boxes make nice shelter. If I get sick the preacher and the bible will cure me. I want my money spent on important things. I will get by on my own and on the charity of others.

huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

2,935

outdoors

#7 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
Whew. I'm not a right winger. Thank you.

