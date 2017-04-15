5 things to know about US Vice President Mike Pence
Daily Journal reports that:
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is embarking on a 10-day, four nation tour of the Asia-Pacific this weekend, arriving in South Korea amid tensions over North Korea's aggressive flaunting of its nuclear and missile program. Pence will visit South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Australia during his trip, meeting with leaders in the region, military troops and business groups.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Less Pence. More jobs.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
<< Before serving in Congress, Pence was a conservative radio and television talk show host in Indiana during the 1990s. His shows were not known for a combative style that marked conservative talk radio during the era — Pence liked to call himself “Rush Limbaugh on decaf.” >>
Pence has described himself as a wolf in sheep's clothing. We need to listen and believe him.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,093
Location hidden
|
#3 3 hrs ago
We would have had those jobs had it not been for being over regulated and taxed to death with Obamacare and other scams.
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Pence will not be a good president for America.
|
#6 35 min ago
Indiana was quite relieved to rid itself of Mike "The Pen1s" Pence.
|
|
|
