There are on the Daily Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled 5 things to know about US Vice President Mike Pence. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is embarking on a 10-day, four nation tour of the Asia-Pacific this weekend, arriving in South Korea amid tensions over North Korea's aggressive flaunting of its nuclear and missile program. Pence will visit South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Australia during his trip, meeting with leaders in the region, military troops and business groups.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.