2 inmates put to death hours apart
There are 3 comments on the Journal Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled 2 inmates put to death hours apart. In it, Journal Gazette reports that:
Two inmates received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night about three hours apart as Arkansas completed the nation's first double execution since 2000, just days after the state ended a nearly 12-year hiatus on administering capital punishment.
#1
So "the three drugs Arkansas uses to execute prisoners – midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride" worked as planned, to execute the condemned ones. This fact should end the ginned-up opposition to this drug cocktail for use in executions.
Besides, the drug midazolam has been around a long time, and if administered correctly, as here, then it renders the condemned one unconscious and unable to experience any conscious awareness of the dying experience.
This experience, however, sometimes does result in the condemned one exhibiting signs of the dying process, such as moving or gasping for air. But again, because unconscious, the condemned one cannot sense these signs by conscious awareness.
The news media workers and the anti-death-penalty fanatics routinely ignore this natural response to the dying process. Instead, these types willfully mistake the signs of dying as suffering on the part of the condemned one.
A complete justice system requires the death penalty for the worst crimes. The death penalty serves justice.
Let it happen swiftly. The state legislatures should shorten and streamline the death penalty appeal process to carry out executions sooner, in the interests of justice.
#2
The jurisprudence system becoming so distorted and so inhuman as to repeatedly torture the families and friends of the victims for over twenty years is so abhorrent as to be considered a crime itself. No closure for these molested and tortured victims is a crime. The jurists and profiting attorneys allowing this bastardization of justice should be barred from any legal activity. They have established an insane and tortuous process so extreme, that it mimics induced clinical insanity. They then use the establishment of such insanity to argue that the penalty is inefficient and wrong. This needs to be disallowed. A distinct process of trial, penalty phase and review must be initiated firmly in Law, that takes no more than three years to impose the penalty. The Supreme Court needs to completely wipe off the books any precedent allowing the continued bastardization of jurisprudence and the torture of the alive victims.
#3
Now let's cremate them, but be careful that much fat will sizzle and splatter.
