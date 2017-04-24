There are on the Journal Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled 2 inmates put to death hours apart. In it, Journal Gazette reports that:

Two inmates received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night about three hours apart as Arkansas completed the nation's first double execution since 2000, just days after the state ended a nearly 12-year hiatus on administering capital punishment.

