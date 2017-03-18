Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate president
There are 11 comments on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 5 hrs ago, titled Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate president. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:
Jermaine Anderson keeps going back to the same memory of Donald Trump, then a candidate for president of the United States, referring to some Mexican immigrants as rapists and murderers. "You can't be saying that you're the president," says Anderson, a 21-year-old student from Coconut Creek, Florida.
#1 4 hrs ago
Older, white, non rich supporters of Ill Duce Trump are the stupidest demographic. And they're among the main groups to be hardest hit by the budget shifting from all social and health programs to the rich and to the Pentagon. It's an old story.
#2 4 hrs ago
Don't even waste your time with this dum bass poll. It was made up by sore losers and homosexuals bitter that the TS Hillary "Butch" Clinton didn't win the election.
Trump won and they can't seem to get a grip on that.
#3 3 hrs ago
Doesn't matter what anyone's opinion is. What matters is what the voters voted for.
If the current Administration does not produce jobs soon, they'll be replaced. That's my humble opinion. Military spending, healthcare.... none of it means doodley if the voters, old, young, black, Hispanic or women are besides themselves from long term poverty. Spending on the military is a dubious gamble but it might work. Spending on healthcare benefits doesn't mean much if only the rich can afford healthcare even when discounted.
Tick tock...tick tock!
#4 3 hrs ago
Most young Americans see tRump as an illegitimate POTUS because most young Americans can SEE, and the ones who are without eyesight can still THINK.
#5 3 hrs ago
TRUMP IS AN ILLEGITIMATE PRESIDENT, AND HE SHOULD BE IMPEACHED FOR THAT REASON, and NUMEROUS OTHER REASONS, SUCH AS VIOLATING OUR U.S. CONSTITUTION IN NUMEROUS WAYS!
BUT, THE TREASONOUS TEAPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE REFUSE TO DO IT!!!
WE"VE GOT THE MOST CROOKED, CORRUPT, AND TREASONOUS CONGRESS THAT MONEY CAN BUY!!!
LOCK THEM UP...OR PUT THEM IN FRONT OF A FIRING SQUAD, AT DAWN...I DON"T CARE WHICH ONE, AS LONG AS THEY'RE GOTTEN RID OF, FOREVER!!!
#6 2 hrs ago
A total cratering of Presidential approval ratings that I think we're headed for definitely has at least some damping effects in the meantime, even in a fascistic plutocracy headed by VP Bannon.
#7 2 hrs ago
You're more of a turn off than running into Ann Coulter _and_ Rush L. at a fetish convention.
#8 2 hrs ago
I resent that my boss is viewed as "illegitimate." An "aberration" is a more fitting description.
#9 1 hr ago
The fact that they are totally and completely wrong on this issue is irrelevant, eh?
Maybe the ones who can SEE will read the EC results to the ones without eyesight?
#10 1 hr ago
@Sassy
You're kinda like a dry hump and a wet fart all rolled into one aintcha?
Trump IS your President.
Once the fever breaks from your electoral loss last November, perhaps you'll seek acceptance of President Trump, our President.
If any of you fruitcakes harms one single beautiful blonde hair on our President Trumps anointed head, I promise you, the civil war will begin.
Now bow down to me and thank me, for I am a Republican who gave you this wisdom.
“Doanwurybawdit”
Since: Feb 17
263
St. Catharines Ont. Canada
#11 18 min ago
I'll bet you have an invisible "friend" named Radar.
