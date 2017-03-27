Will suburban mayor pay political pri...

Will suburban mayor pay political price for backing Trump?

There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 9 hrs ago, titled Will suburban mayor pay political price for backing Trump?. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

A longtime suburban Chicago mayor is facing the fight of his career after he angered some residents by hosting a September fundraiser for Donald Trump. Roger Claar has been mayor of Bolingbrook for 31 years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,125

The Left Coast

#1 8 hrs ago
Looks like Bolingbrook is in for some protests, vandalizing schools, burning cars and general snowflake resistance meltdowns.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min Cheech the Conser... 1,510,933
News Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate 18 min NOM s Waffle House 5
News Milbank: One weird trick could solve all of Tru... 21 min NOM s Waffle House 4
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 24 min what?! 25,327
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 47 min The Troll Stopper 59
News Trump declares war on the conservative House Fr... 52 min Cordwainer Trout 17
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 239,862
News GOP controls federal government but struggles t... 6 hr Quirky 104
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC