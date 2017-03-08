There are on the The Republic story from 12 hrs ago, titled WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they a risk?. In it, The Republic reports that:

WikiLeaks has published thousands of documents that the anti-secrecy organization said were classified files revealing scores of secrets about CIA hacking tools used to break into targeted computers, cellphones and even smart TVs. The CIA and the Trump administration declined to comment on the authenticity of the files Tuesday, but prior WikiLeaks releases divulged government secrets maintained by the State Department, Pentagon and other agencies that have since been acknowledged as genuine.

