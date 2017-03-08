WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they a risk?
There are 34 comments on the The Republic story from 12 hrs ago, titled WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they a risk?. In it, The Republic reports that:
WikiLeaks has published thousands of documents that the anti-secrecy organization said were classified files revealing scores of secrets about CIA hacking tools used to break into targeted computers, cellphones and even smart TVs. The CIA and the Trump administration declined to comment on the authenticity of the files Tuesday, but prior WikiLeaks releases divulged government secrets maintained by the State Department, Pentagon and other agencies that have since been acknowledged as genuine.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,070
NYC
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Evidently, during the recent eight years under Obama and the Mozlem brotherhood czars with Iranian Mozlem Brother advisor Valerie Jarrett and Mozlem Brother top advisor of Hillary Huma Abedin, including Mozlem brother ISIS Caliphate sympathizer John Brannon are the reason for the treasonous leaking of top secrets of the CIA to the enemies of America aiming at weakening America under our great president Donald Trump who vowed to fight the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorists. Obama crimes against America are being revealed one after the other under the new Trump Presidency and he could find himself in prison together with Hillary and Loretta Lynch who broke many American laws.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,169
Location hidden
|
#2 11 hrs ago
To quote the greatest president in history...
|
#3 11 hrs ago
That would be the danger of giving these secret organizations the right to secretly watch citizens in their own home's. Some bad guy could get into a high position and do all manner of misconduct and control the country through blackmail and other means. I wonder if these new TV's can be used to watch people in their own home's?
|
#4 11 hrs ago
Donald Trump believed WikiLeaks were more popular than sliced bread when they exposed emails during the election. Now they're exposing the American intelligence capabilities he'll be backtracking on his praise for WikiLeaks. He's already crying about leaks to the press.
Maybe if he practice transparency with his constituency he'd not have to be so concerned with the American Patriots intent on informing the citizenry of his deception.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
388
Location hidden
|
#5 11 hrs ago
it is against the CIA Charter and our laws for them to act covertly in the United States. Like the rest of the Obama people, laws are for other people.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
388
Location hidden
|
#6 11 hrs ago
Uh Sparky, these acts were under Obama, not Trump. How quickly you forget your Failure in Chief.
|
#7 11 hrs ago
the Republic doc com reference from TOPIX pie+apple dot com/students! ;-000
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,365
|
#8 10 hrs ago
I also seem to remember many on the left heralding Wikileaks and guys like Snowden as "heroes"..... Until dirt on the DNC and Hillary started to make it's way to the light.
It's all a matter of timing and perspective I guess.
|
#9 10 hrs ago
Or if the left would quit stonewalling at every turn and approve the new presidents staff, they could get on with investigating all these issues and maybe hold the guilty ones accountable.
All this seems to have happened under the last admin.
Seems the DNI slot is not approved yet and we are in the middle of a Intelligence cluster.
|
#10 10 hrs ago
Looks as though the last admin was as leaky as a submarine with a screen door.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#11 10 hrs ago
The smart TV's can be used as bugging devices.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#12 10 hrs ago
Maybe winleaks will expose Obama spying on Trump next?
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,070
NYC
|
#13 8 hrs ago
Hillary was spreading more than 33000 top secrets to the enemies of America on a daily basis using her private secret server which was open to all hackers while FBI Comey thought is was not too bad at all. The timing of the leak of thousands of top secrets at the end of Mozlem brother scholar ObamaÂ’s term and after Obama executive orders allowed leaks to spread to 17 intelligence agencies during his last days in office if probably far from being coincidental. Evidently, during the recent eight years under Obama and the Mozlem Brotherhood czars with Iranian Mozlem Brother advisor Valerie Jarrett and Mozlem Brother top advisor of Hillary Huma Abedin, including Mozlem brother ISIS Caliphate sympathizer CIA chief John Brannon are the reason for the treasonous leaking of top secrets of the CIA to the enemies of America aiming at weakening America under our great president Donald Trump who vowed to fight the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorists. Obama crimes against America are being revealed one after the other under the new Trump Presidency and he could find himself in prison together with Hillary and Loretta Lynch who broke many American laws. President trump must do whatever it takes to stop the leaks of those who seek the demise of America even if they belong to the Democratic party of communists and Mozlem brotherhood terrorist sympathizers and Iranian nuke Sympathizer who seek the demise of Israel. The liberal media under the rule of Hillary and the Clinton Foundation is behind the leaks of the wiretapping of Trump, Flynn, Sessions and others by the FISA order by the Obama AG Lynch.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,043
The Left Coast
|
#14 7 hrs ago
If the democrats click their heals 3 times and say 'what difference does it make now', it will all go away
|
#15 7 hrs ago
Then this scares me. Didn't the Constitution say we are supposed to be secure in our own places and the government can't do things like come into our homes and take private information without a warrant? Can these secret organizations employees watch us with these TV's without a court order?
|
#16 7 hrs ago
Uh littleBitch, those acts were done by Wikileaks,(previously praised by tRump) & have nothing to do with your Obama Derangement Syndrome.
How quickly it becomes obvious you really have NO grasp of news or politics.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#17 7 hrs ago
Well, the democrats really don't like that pesky constitution, Obama changed the rules, look at the numbers of private citizens that were put under surveillance by Obama, Obama even went so far as to order members of the press jailed.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#18 7 hrs ago
Snowflake, the acts of spying were done under your messiah Obama, oh, and snowflake, Trump never praised Winleaks, of Putin, your totally unhinged.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,169
Location hidden
|
#19 6 hrs ago
Never praised Wikileaks?
Here's some fake news for you!
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
388
Location hidden
|
#20 6 hrs ago
The acts were done by Obama and his administration and RELEASED by Wikileaks.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,503,228
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Pete
|259,895
|Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El...
|12 min
|Sandra
|311
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|16 min
|positronium
|414,295
|Blacks, whites and Latinos agree: Race relation...
|20 min
|REPUBLICAN
|64
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|25 min
|Hey Kitty
|2,875
|Tom DeLay: Trump 'Absolutely Right' on Spying A...
|27 min
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|34 min
|Howard
|238,440
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|349
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC