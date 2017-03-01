White House staff told to preserve Russia-related materials
White House lawyers have instructed the president's aides to preserve materials that could be connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election and other related investigations, three administration officials said Wednesday. The instructions, which were sent to White House staff on Tuesday, come after Senate Democrats last week asked the White House and law enforcement agencies to keep all materials involving contacts that Trump's administration, campaign and transition team - or anyone acting on their behalf - have had with Russian government officials or their associates.
#2 4 hrs ago
What Russian interference in the election? The liberal media keeps bringing up Russian interference in the election, but there's no evidence at all.
Why not tell the White House to save all materials on the planet Mars in case it might be relevant to Martian interference in the election?
And what about all the actual evidence that Hillary, her campaign, the DNC, and the liberal media all colluded to interfere with the election?
Why no investigation where there should actually be an investigation?
#3 3 hrs ago
This issue and the Democrat's conduct surrounding this issue is just another GLARING example of why the swamp must be drained in Washington.
Washington has become hopelessly corrupted and they simply aren't doing their jobs properly. As a result, our national security, our opportunity, our basic rights under the Constitution, the Rule of Law, etc. are ALL THREATENED
...And criminals (like Hillary Clinton) get away with their crimes and never face JUSTICE.
This is why DRAINING THE SWAMP is the single most important thing that President Trump can do for America and the American people.
It is the criminals in Washington making up stories about Russia, and trying to keep our President from draining the swamp - Trying to keep our President from forcing THEM to face justice for their crimes!
This conduct can not be allowed to stand. The future for every man, woman and child in America is at stake.
