There are 3 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 14 hrs ago, titled White House invites lawmakers to see intelligence material.

The White House refused to say on Thursday whether it gave the top Republican on the House intelligence committee access to highly classified materials. But it invited a bipartisan group from the panel to view information it says relates to surveillance of President Donald Trump's associates.

Gooooogle AZ

Phoenix, AZ

#1 7 hrs ago
intel dot com VS. IBM ???????? ;) Cold Wor 2 ! where is Reagan now? ;-00
Tua Tua isa foa

Los Angeles, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
Gooooogle AZ wrote:
intel dot com VS. IBM ???????? ;) Cold Wor 2 ! where is Reagan now? ;-00
Tua Tua isa foa just reading that Trump isa the mandarin candidate but Tua Tua think he Russian
an he play with his daughter. Tua Tua isa foa says
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 13 min ago
All they have to do is send their money to India and they can see all the Intelligence that they've got....what a bargain!
Chicago, IL

