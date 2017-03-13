White House distances itself from Kin...

White House distances itself from King comments

The White House on Tuesday distanced itself from Republican Rep. Steve King's inflammatory comments about immigrants, as Democrats pressed House GOP leaders to punish the Iowa lawmaker by stripping him of a chairmanship. King said this weekend that America can't restore "our civilization with somebody else's babies" and warned of a liberal effort to destroy Western civilization through immigration.

