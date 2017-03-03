Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking before administering...
There are 38 comments on the WLFI-TV West Lafayette story from 17 hrs ago, titled Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking before administering.... In it, WLFI-TV West Lafayette reports that:
Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as Indiana's governor, according to public records obtained by the Indianapolis Star. The newspaper reported Thursday that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account on homeland security matters and security at the governor's residence during his four years as governor.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,023
The Left Coast
|
#1 16 hrs ago
What difference does it make now?
|
#2 15 hrs ago
Secret meetings with Russian officials, lies about discussing sanctions with Russia on the day they were issued by President Obama, attorney generals lying under oath to Congress about having contact with top Russian ambassadors/spies, and a so-called President who still refuses to say anything negative about the Russian government.
If you donÂ’t think thereÂ’s something going on here, youÂ’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÂ’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.
As Dan Rather said, on this issue, the fuse is lit.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
275
Location hidden
|
#3 14 hrs ago
Funny how lies and fake news are all you children have. You are proven liars five minutes after your fake news hits the streets. I guess Soros pays you the same though.
|
#4 12 hrs ago
YouÂ’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÂ’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.
Seems like a mix of all 3 to me.
SAD!
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Name an administration that didn't meet with Russian officials.
|
#6 12 hrs ago
<< Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as Indiana's governor, according to public records obtained by the Indianapolis Star. The newspaper reported Thursday that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account on homeland security matters and security at the governor's residence during his four years as governor. >>
"Lock him up?"
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,058
NYC
|
#7 11 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for the great patriotic American VP Mike Pence who finds himself under attack of the despicable pro-Iranian and Pro-ISIS New York Times of liberal anti-American crooks. Russia is right to defend the great American Sessions who never contact Russia about Trump victory. ISIS war is a Trump war because Mozlem brother scholar Obama, Hillary and the Democratic Party under Mozlem Brother Keith Ellison are for ISIS against trump and against Israel. The liberal Democrats are pathetic America-hating and anti-Semitic losers cannot get it about the big time defeat of Hillary and the Clinton Foundation that is not getting any more donations for pay to play. They tried to blame it all on Russian intervention in the elections but they cannot get any evidence whatsoever, including New York Times liars Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman who get leaks from the Obama left-overs in the Intelligence. Nevertheless, FBI Comey would not work for the liberal crooks of CNN and Washington Post who seek to bring down the Trump successful presidency and successful agenda against the Mozlem Brotherhood and ISIS. Trump defeating ISIS caliphate and the Iranian regime nukes means destruction of the Democratic party that built its future on the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist thugs against Israel which means another defeat in the coming elections of 2018 and Democrats losing more than 10 Senators to the GOP, leading to their collapse and loss of political power and lots of millions of money in bribes and Quid Pro quo for Hillary Clinton. The news about the Iranian Mozlem brother Valerie Jarrett coming to live together with Mozlem brother scholar Obama and his wife Michele in their Washington DC Estate means more riots of the Obama Organized Black Panthers of Farrakhan and Keith Ellison, Black Lives Matter cop killers that are financed by George Soros and ISIS terrorists sympathizers who are behind the attacks on Jewish cemeteries to punish Israel for its cooperation with President Donald Trump against Iran and ISIS caliphate.
|
#8 11 hrs ago
Might have betrayed this country. I'll support him until it is either proven that he did or didnot betray MY country. He is our President until then.
|
#9 11 hrs ago
Might: expressing a possibility based on a condition not filled.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#10 10 hrs ago
I don't think there is much of a chance this Trump administration will be able to hide their close ties with the Kremlin criminals any longer.
|
#11 10 hrs ago
Mike Pence routinely used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana, at times discussing sensitive matters and homeland security issues. Hey Mikey can you say f-ing hypocrite?!
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
275
Location hidden
|
#12 10 hrs ago
My little boy, your attacks are boring and mundane. Maybe if you go back to the playground you will convenience the little red haired girl.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
275
Location hidden
|
#13 10 hrs ago
Oh my, gosh, gee and pshaw. Did you find the two illegal servers yet. Ask the Russians.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#14 10 hrs ago
There should be a full investigation of this sloppy amateurish mishandling of government information.
|
#15 9 hrs ago
You have an IQ problem don't you moron! Conservative principles are whatever they decide their principles are at any given point. When convenient, they can be dispensed with like an apple core from a car window.
|
#16 9 hrs ago
Huh? Did you dumbass really say that ...
|
“Stop Child Slavery”
Since: Apr 14
23,855
Location hidden
|
#17 9 hrs ago
It was an AOL account not a private server. Didn't you know this?
Also the state is saying all emails retained or no claims of any being destroyed.
So far you are down for two
|
“Stop Child Slavery”
Since: Apr 14
23,855
Location hidden
|
#18 9 hrs ago
Well, other than you wanting to scream at someone, this post was pointless.
|
United States
|
#19 7 hrs ago
Exactly, wish this was the worst thing this circus of an administration had done.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
275
Location hidden
|
#20 6 hrs ago
Obama illegally bugged the Trump Campaign and is now leaking the information out. Sedition.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 min
|ColdPhartx
|24,146
|News 24 mins ago 8:31 a.m.Oprah for president? ...
|1 min
|Mikey
|95
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,500,983
|Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties wi...
|3 min
|Fcvk tRump
|1
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|9 min
|Jim-ca
|21,640
|Judge under scrutiny after undocumented immigra...
|9 min
|Mikey
|5
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|12 min
|Hillary got thumped
|114
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|30 min
|katrina
|413,726
|Trump's A-G accused of 'lying under oath'
|42 min
|spud
|242
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|238,145
|
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|2 hr
|too much
|194
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC