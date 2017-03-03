Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking before administering...

Vice President Mike Pence pauses whil...

Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as Indiana's governor, according to public records obtained by the Indianapolis Star. The newspaper reported Thursday that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account on homeland security matters and security at the governor's residence during his four years as governor.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,023

The Left Coast

#1 16 hrs ago
What difference does it make now?

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 15 hrs ago
Secret meetings with Russian officials, lies about discussing sanctions with Russia on the day they were issued by President Obama, attorney generals lying under oath to Congress about having contact with top Russian ambassadors/spies, and a so-called President who still refuses to say anything negative about the Russian government.

If you donÂ’t think thereÂ’s something going on here, youÂ’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÂ’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.

As Dan Rather said, on this issue, the fuse is lit.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#3 14 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Secret meetings with Russian officials, lies about discussing sanctions with Russia on the day they were issued by President Obama, attorney generals lying under oath to Congress about having contact with top Russian ambassadors/spies, and a so-called President who still refuses to say anything negative about the Russian government.

If you donÃ‚Â’t think thereÃ‚Â’s something going on here, youÃ‚Â’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÃ‚Â’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.

As Dan Rather said, on this issue, the fuse is lit.
Funny how lies and fake news are all you children have. You are proven liars five minutes after your fake news hits the streets. I guess Soros pays you the same though.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 12 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Funny how lies and fake news are all you children have. You are proven liars five minutes after your fake news hits the streets. I guess Soros pays you the same though.
YouÂ’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÂ’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.

Seems like a mix of all 3 to me.

SAD!

Soetoro

Greeneville, TN

#5 12 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Secret meetings with Russian officials, lies about discussing sanctions with Russia on the day they were issued by President Obama, attorney generals lying under oath to Congress about having contact with top Russian ambassadors/spies, and a so-called President who still refuses to say anything negative about the Russian government.

If you donÃ‚Â’t think thereÃ‚Â’s something going on here, youÃ‚Â’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÃ‚Â’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.

As Dan Rather said, on this issue, the fuse is lit.
Name an administration that didn't meet with Russian officials.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsFR8DbSRQE

kuda

Edison, NJ

#6 12 hrs ago
<< Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as Indiana's governor, according to public records obtained by the Indianapolis Star. The newspaper reported Thursday that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account on homeland security matters and security at the governor's residence during his four years as governor. >>

"Lock him up?"

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,058

NYC

#7 11 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for the great patriotic American VP Mike Pence who finds himself under attack of the despicable pro-Iranian and Pro-ISIS New York Times of liberal anti-American crooks. Russia is right to defend the great American Sessions who never contact Russia about Trump victory. ISIS war is a Trump war because Mozlem brother scholar Obama, Hillary and the Democratic Party under Mozlem Brother Keith Ellison are for ISIS against trump and against Israel. The liberal Democrats are pathetic America-hating and anti-Semitic losers cannot get it about the big time defeat of Hillary and the Clinton Foundation that is not getting any more donations for pay to play. They tried to blame it all on Russian intervention in the elections but they cannot get any evidence whatsoever, including New York Times liars Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman who get leaks from the Obama left-overs in the Intelligence. Nevertheless, FBI Comey would not work for the liberal crooks of CNN and Washington Post who seek to bring down the Trump successful presidency and successful agenda against the Mozlem Brotherhood and ISIS. Trump defeating ISIS caliphate and the Iranian regime nukes means destruction of the Democratic party that built its future on the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist thugs against Israel which means another defeat in the coming elections of 2018 and Democrats losing more than 10 Senators to the GOP, leading to their collapse and loss of political power and lots of millions of money in bribes and Quid Pro quo for Hillary Clinton. The news about the Iranian Mozlem brother Valerie Jarrett coming to live together with Mozlem brother scholar Obama and his wife Michele in their Washington DC Estate means more riots of the Obama Organized Black Panthers of Farrakhan and Keith Ellison, Black Lives Matter cop killers that are financed by George Soros and ISIS terrorists sympathizers who are behind the attacks on Jewish cemeteries to punish Israel for its cooperation with President Donald Trump against Iran and ISIS caliphate.

southern at heart

Charleston, WV

#8 11 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
YouÃ‚Â’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÃ‚Â’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.

Seems like a mix of all 3 to me.

SAD!
Might have betrayed this country. I'll support him until it is either proven that he did or didnot betray MY country. He is our President until then.

southern at heart

Charleston, WV

#9 11 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
YouÃ‚Â’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÃ‚Â’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.

Seems like a mix of all 3 to me.

SAD!
Might: expressing a possibility based on a condition not filled.

TRUMP A PUPPET

Surrey, Canada

#10 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Secret meetings with Russian officials, lies about discussing sanctions with Russia on the day they were issued by President Obama, attorney generals lying under oath to Congress about having contact with top Russian ambassadors/spies, and a so-called President who still refuses to say anything negative about the Russian government.

If you donÃ‚Â’t think thereÃ‚Â’s something going on here, youÃ‚Â’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÃ‚Â’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.

As Dan Rather said, on this issue, the fuse is lit.
I don't think there is much of a chance this Trump administration will be able to hide their close ties with the Kremlin criminals any longer.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#11 10 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
What difference does it make now?
Mike Pence routinely used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana, at times discussing sensitive matters and homeland security issues. Hey Mikey can you say f-ing hypocrite?!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#12 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
YouÃ‚Â’re either in denial, one of the dumbest people on the planet, or donÃ‚Â’t have a problem supporting a man who might have possibly betrayed this country.

Seems like a mix of all 3 to me.

SAD!
My little boy, your attacks are boring and mundane. Maybe if you go back to the playground you will convenience the little red haired girl.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#13 10 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Mike Pence routinely used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana, at times discussing sensitive matters and homeland security issues. Hey Mikey can you say f-ing hypocrite?!
Oh my, gosh, gee and pshaw. Did you find the two illegal servers yet. Ask the Russians.

LOCK HIM UP

Surrey, Canada

#14 10 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Mike Pence routinely used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana, at times discussing sensitive matters and homeland security issues. Hey Mikey can you say f-ing hypocrite?!
There should be a full investigation of this sloppy amateurish mishandling of government information.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#15 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Oh my, gosh, gee and pshaw. Did you find the two illegal servers yet. Ask the Russians.
You have an IQ problem don't you moron! Conservative principles are whatever they decide their principles are at any given point. When convenient, they can be dispensed with like an apple core from a car window.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#16 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Oh my, gosh, gee and pshaw. Did you find the two illegal servers yet. Ask the Russians.
Huh? Did you dumbass really say that ...

RoxLo

“Stop Child Slavery”

Since: Apr 14

23,855

Location hidden
#17 9 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Huh? Did you dumbass really say that ...
It was an AOL account not a private server. Didn't you know this?

Also the state is saying all emails retained or no claims of any being destroyed.

So far you are down for two

RoxLo

“Stop Child Slavery”

Since: Apr 14

23,855

Location hidden
#18 9 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

You have an IQ problem don't you moron! Conservative principles are whatever they decide their principles are at any given point. When convenient, they can be dispensed with like an apple core from a car window.
Well, other than you wanting to scream at someone, this post was pointless.

Nobody Cares

United States

#19 7 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
What difference does it make now?
Exactly, wish this was the worst thing this circus of an administration had done.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#20 6 hrs ago
LOCK HIM UP wrote:
<quoted text>

There should be a full investigation of this sloppy amateurish mishandling of government information.
Obama illegally bugged the Trump Campaign and is now leaking the information out. Sedition.

