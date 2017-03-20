Vanzant, DuVernay, Sharpton among fes...

Vanzant, DuVernay, Sharpton among fest's daytime speakers

There are 1 comment on the Times-Standard story from 13 hrs ago, titled Vanzant, DuVernay, Sharpton among fest's daytime speakers. In it, Times-Standard reports that:

Many people who attend the annual Essence Festival in New Orleans do so without ever setting foot in the Superdome, where nightly, ticketed concerts are held as part of the experience. Festival organizers announced Thursday that life coach Iyanla Vanzant, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the Rev.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,082

The Left Coast

#1 11 hrs ago
Heard Snoop Dog had a booth where they could pretend to shoot the president for bag of weed.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts dome... 5 min Texxy 55
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min District 1 238,973
News Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House v... 28 min Texxy 68
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 47 min Quirky 1,506,692
News Bristol Palin SLAMS Stars for Snubbing Donald T... 49 min Texxy 1
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 49 min Ms Sassy 260,523
News Dakota Meyer wears 'Hillary for Prison' hat 51 min Texxy 1
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Texxy 3,237
News Marco Rubio criticized Snoop Dogg for shooting ... 5 hr Trump your President 114
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC