Utah man killed in London attack was hit on bridge
There are 1 comment on the KFVS12 story from 14 hrs ago, titled Utah man killed in London attack was hit on bridge. In it, KFVS12 reports that:
Family members of a Utah couple celebrating their anniversary on a European vacation say they're heartbroken by the London attack that killed the man and seriously injured his wife. Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of their trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when the deadly attack played out in the heart of London, according to a statement issued by the Mormon church.
Lessons from London...... Muslim immigrants that don't/WON'T assimilate cluster together in little enclaves that mirror the 3rd world sh1tholes they came from where life is cheap. Europe,in all it's liberal glory,has elected to import people who care NOTHING for the Nations that have accepted them and look to transform it into the places they fled from.
Take note Europe. Your cultures,French,German,Belgium are all in danger of being replaced by a peoples that have NO interest in becoming part of YOUR culture.......
Thanks for the heads up on what to expect and what WE in the US need to do to avoid your circumstances.
