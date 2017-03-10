There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Utah lawmakers pass toughest DUI limit in US at 0.05 per cent. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Utah could soon have the strictest DUI threshold in the nation after state lawmakers on Wednesday night voted to lower the limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to 0.05 per cent, down from 0.08 per cent. If Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signs the bill, it would take effect Dec. 30, 2018 - an unusual effective date for Utah laws that would ensure the harsher standard is in place before alcohol-laden celebrations on New Year's Eve.

