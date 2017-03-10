Utah lawmakers pass toughest DUI limit in US at 0.05 per cent
There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Utah lawmakers pass toughest DUI limit in US at 0.05 per cent. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
Utah could soon have the strictest DUI threshold in the nation after state lawmakers on Wednesday night voted to lower the limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to 0.05 per cent, down from 0.08 per cent. If Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signs the bill, it would take effect Dec. 30, 2018 - an unusual effective date for Utah laws that would ensure the harsher standard is in place before alcohol-laden celebrations on New Year's Eve.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,370
|
#1 7 hrs ago
So now a 100 lb person who has a glass of wine after work is now legally "drunk".....
It just slaves me that we can find more and more ways to turn our citizens into criminals all while completely ignoring and making excuses for illegal aliens who committed a crime by just being here.
Hey Utah, ever hear of low hanging fruit?
Way to go after those "real" criminals.....
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#2 6 hrs ago
It's all about generating revenue.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|3 min
|Kasick of Pancakes
|8
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|4 min
|Tm Cln
|3,274
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|219,897
|Jeff Sessions spoke with Russia ambassador twic...
|4 min
|Now_What-
|133
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|5 min
|kauna
|60
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|John Galt
|1,503,509
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|5 min
|Texxy
|8
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|32 min
|VorenusI
|414,439
|Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El...
|32 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|343
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|District 1
|238,492
|
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|406
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC