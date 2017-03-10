Utah lawmakers pass toughest DUI limi...

Utah lawmakers pass toughest DUI limit in US at 0.05 per cent

Utah could soon have the strictest DUI threshold in the nation after state lawmakers on Wednesday night voted to lower the limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to 0.05 per cent, down from 0.08 per cent. If Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signs the bill, it would take effect Dec. 30, 2018 - an unusual effective date for Utah laws that would ensure the harsher standard is in place before alcohol-laden celebrations on New Year's Eve.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 7 hrs ago
So now a 100 lb person who has a glass of wine after work is now legally "drunk".....

It just slaves me that we can find more and more ways to turn our citizens into criminals all while completely ignoring and making excuses for illegal aliens who committed a crime by just being here.

Hey Utah, ever hear of low hanging fruit?

Way to go after those "real" criminals.....

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#2 6 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
So now a 100 lb person who has a glass of wine after work is now legally "drunk".....

It just slaves me that we can find more and more ways to turn our citizens into criminals all while completely ignoring and making excuses for illegal aliens who committed a crime by just being here.

Hey Utah, ever hear of low hanging fruit?

Way to go after those "real" criminals.....
It's all about generating revenue.

Chicago, IL

