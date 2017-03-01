There are on the WBOC-TV Salisbury story from 13 hrs ago, titled US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal land near Vegas. In it, WBOC-TV Salisbury reports that:

A first-ever event sponsored this weeken... . FILE--In this April 20, 2016, William Ealy smokes marijuana in Golden Gate Park as people gather at the park to smoke pot for the annual 4/20 celebration in San Francisco, Calif.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.