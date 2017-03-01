US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal land near Vegas
#1 12 hrs ago
All of the various State's attempts to "legalize" this drug in any fashion, all of the dispensaries, all of the authorities bowing to the delusional thinking thrust on American youth through imposition and pandering of this drug, are in violation of Federal Law and belong in prison for destroying millions of young people and many deluded freaks from the fifty year validation of this drug. Every State representative signing onto any "legalization" have admitted guilt and belong in prison. All of the dispensaries need to be stopped and destroyed. This drug alters brain chemistry and is the primary cause of the disaffected and delusional, angry youth of modern America.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
289
Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
Only under Obama did Federal Law get waved to allow State Law to supersede the drug laws. With the war on drugs, Obama surrendered.
#3 9 hrs ago
The states can legalize for growing certain amounts, buying, and selling BUT the state's laws do not make it legal to have MJ in your system if your drive . If a stoner is involved in an auto accident, they can be taken in for testing if the officer on the scene finds evidence or suspects the driver is high. Then it turns into a DUI on your driving record. States and insurance companies vary on rules for what happens then. Also ,the states legalization laws do not allow you to have it in your system if you work in a "Drug Free Work Zone" or for a company that does random drug screen testing plus under Workman's Comp rules, any accident requires the employee to go to a industrial medicine facility to be tested. Most companies have the rules that if you're positive, you're fired and you carry a DRD ,( drug related dismissal), on your work history record. When a background check comes back with that information, an application goes in the round file. There's just too many CLEAN people out there seeking employment to risk a stoner on the premises.
#7 6 hrs ago
If the Native Americans welcome them, the Feds should go home. It's not a good idea for the Native Americans to welcome much of anyone on their lands though.
#8 4 hrs ago
Once again you offer no credible evidence to back up your ridiculous claims and self righteous delusions. Tell us all again why you think alcohol and tobacco are good for people! It is idiots like you that need to be confined. I thought about you the last time I was in Amsterdam in January. Why should the federal government thwart the will of a large majority of voters?
