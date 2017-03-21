US Labor nominee Acosta says he'll ad...

US Labor nominee Acosta says he'll advocate for workers

Labor Secretary nominee Alexander Acosta says he will work with Congress to address the need for good, safe jobs and to provide American workers with the training they need to get them. "Whether it is those who are working, those who still seek work, those who are discouraged or underemployed, or those who have retired, if confirmed as secretary of labor, I will advocate for them," Acosta said in prepared remarks.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Best recommendation.... Shut down "At Will" state laws and let the workers have legal rights again.

Sorry guys. Congress IS THE PROBLEM on this one.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

612

Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Best recommendation.... Shut down "At Will" state laws and let the workers have legal rights again.

Sorry guys. Congress IS THE PROBLEM on this one.
So States Rights do not concern you. Forcing people to join a union is like extortion.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,433

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 8 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Best recommendation.... Shut down "At Will" state laws and let the workers have legal rights again.

Sorry guys. Congress IS THE PROBLEM on this one.
Legal rights.....

Like the legal right to NOT be forced into joining a union as a condition of the job?

Chicago, IL

