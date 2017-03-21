US Labor nominee Acosta says he'll advocate for workers
There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 11 hrs ago, titled US Labor nominee Acosta says he'll advocate for workers. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
Labor Secretary nominee Alexander Acosta says he will work with Congress to address the need for good, safe jobs and to provide American workers with the training they need to get them. "Whether it is those who are working, those who still seek work, those who are discouraged or underemployed, or those who have retired, if confirmed as secretary of labor, I will advocate for them," Acosta said in prepared remarks.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Best recommendation.... Shut down "At Will" state laws and let the workers have legal rights again.
Sorry guys. Congress IS THE PROBLEM on this one.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
612
Location hidden
|
#2 8 hrs ago
So States Rights do not concern you. Forcing people to join a union is like extortion.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,433
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Legal rights.....
Like the legal right to NOT be forced into joining a union as a condition of the job?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Julia
|261,245
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|2 min
|Trump your President
|510
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Julia
|1,507,656
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|Titania
|25,204
|County to help Mexico educate immigrants on rights
|8 min
|El MonchisHideen
|18
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|10 min
|Trump your President
|1,197
|Civil rights lawsuit planned over immigrant's a...
|13 min
|El MonchisHideen
|29
|DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta...
|34 min
|Chilli J
|110
|Gay Skype !!
|2 hr
|Twink
|52
|Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces Senate...
|5 hr
|BHM5267
|48
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC