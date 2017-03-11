There are on the Athens Banner-Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled US attorney Bharara says he was fired after not resigning. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:

An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor known for crusading against public corruption announced he was fired Saturday after he refused a request a day earlier to resign. Preet Bharara, 48, made the announcement on his personal Twitter account after it became widely known hours earlier that he did not intend to step down in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' request that leftover appointees of former President Barack Obama quit.

