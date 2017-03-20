US, Asia-Pacific allies rolling out F...

US, Asia-Pacific allies rolling out F-35 stealth fighter

There are 6 comments on the The Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled US, Asia-Pacific allies rolling out F-35 stealth fighter. In it, The Gazette reports that:

The U.S. and its Asia-Pacific allies are rolling out their new stealth fighter jet, a cutting-edge plane that costs about $100 million each. The U.S. Air Force this week hosted allies and partners in Hawaii for a symposium on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which can sneak undetected behind enemy radar.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

511

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Send it to the DNC.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 8 hrs ago
LittleBitch wrote:
Send it to the DNC.
It's "Yugely" expensive, isn't needed, and doesn't work very well.


Just like our so-called president & the GOP
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#3 8 hrs ago
With the Democrats giving missile technology to the North Koreans during the Clinton years, that then went to Pakistan, then to every Muslim majority nation on Earth swearing their intent to annihilate every Jew and the Great Satan, U.S.A., increased vigilance is probably wise.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#4 3 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
With the Democrats giving missile technology to the North Koreans during the Clinton years, that then went to Pakistan, then to every Muslim majority nation on Earth swearing their intent to annihilate every Jew and the Great Satan, U.S.A., increased vigilance is probably wise.
Is there any possibility that a government entity that would pass technology to another foreign power would be an absolute traitor? My answer would be yes, but I am just a lone citizen.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,953

Dump American Eagle

#5 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

It's "Yugely" expensive, isn't needed, and doesn't work very well.


Just like our so-called president & the GOP
We keep telling you and telling you..... Obama isn't Prez any more. He left in January.

Can you say President Trump?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#6 1 hr ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>We keep telling you and telling you..... Obama isn't Prez any more. He left in January.

Can you say President Trump?
It's just a continuation of pin-prick annoyances to distract the GOP from fixing Democrat Socialism.

If I were the GOP, I'd be engaging in acts to reform the judicial system because the existing judges are over the top on vigilante abuses. They're likely to have relentless legal obstacles until they streamline the process for removing biased judges. Probably, they're going to have to clarify the limits on rights for non-citizens, first and foremost, but a general purpose limitation on legal applications of the 14th Amendment might be required as well. Really, it isn't that difficult. It's just that like most GOP things, they have quite a bit of hypocrisy to reconcile.

Tick, tock! I don't see those jobs yet. It's going to be game over before you realize it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min Snicker Cue Doodler 260,503
News Chelsea Clinton writes children's book, 'She Pe... 6 min anonymous 12
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min Tm Cln 7,041
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... 9 min Trump your President 6
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Canuk 1,506,884
News GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims a... 15 min anonymous 5
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 17 min WelbyMD 114
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 31 min RushFan666 123
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Just Think 238,994
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC