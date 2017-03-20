US, Asia-Pacific allies rolling out F-35 stealth fighter
The U.S. and its Asia-Pacific allies are rolling out their new stealth fighter jet, a cutting-edge plane that costs about $100 million each. The U.S. Air Force this week hosted allies and partners in Hawaii for a symposium on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which can sneak undetected behind enemy radar.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Send it to the DNC.
It's "Yugely" expensive, isn't needed, and doesn't work very well.
Just like our so-called president & the GOP
With the Democrats giving missile technology to the North Koreans during the Clinton years, that then went to Pakistan, then to every Muslim majority nation on Earth swearing their intent to annihilate every Jew and the Great Satan, U.S.A., increased vigilance is probably wise.
Is there any possibility that a government entity that would pass technology to another foreign power would be an absolute traitor? My answer would be yes, but I am just a lone citizen.
"Voters elect Big Bird"
We keep telling you and telling you..... Obama isn't Prez any more. He left in January.
Can you say President Trump?
It's just a continuation of pin-prick annoyances to distract the GOP from fixing Democrat Socialism.
If I were the GOP, I'd be engaging in acts to reform the judicial system because the existing judges are over the top on vigilante abuses. They're likely to have relentless legal obstacles until they streamline the process for removing biased judges. Probably, they're going to have to clarify the limits on rights for non-citizens, first and foremost, but a general purpose limitation on legal applications of the 14th Amendment might be required as well. Really, it isn't that difficult. It's just that like most GOP things, they have quite a bit of hypocrisy to reconcile.
Tick, tock! I don't see those jobs yet. It's going to be game over before you realize it.
