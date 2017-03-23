Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up ...

Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight In Nebraska

There are 2 comments on the KELO-TV Sioux Falls story from 6 hrs ago, titled Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight In Nebraska. In it, KELO-TV Sioux Falls reports that:

President Donald Trump may have approved a federal permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, but the fight is far from over in Nebraska, the one state in its path that has yet to approve the project. The pipeline's fate once again rests with the Nebraska Public Service Commission, an independently elected group of four Republicans and one Democrat.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 5 hrs ago
A nice distraction from the heath bill/1% tax cut that just went down in flames today.

Seems Ryan/tRump just proved that once the dog has actually caught the car, it's really inclined to slink off and lick where it's nuts used to be.

Hillarious!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
visitor

Reading, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
We must stand up with MotherEarth! Pipelines are bad. Ban it!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Jay 261,850
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Dr Guru 239,369
Gay Skype !! 10 min Horny_asian 78
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 10 min BuildTheWall 34
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... 15 min spytheweb 4
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 15 min WelbyMD 658
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 23 min Reality Check 1,508,467
News Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump ... 38 min NixonCohnStoneDrumpf 357
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC