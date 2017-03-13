Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts domestic programs
President Donald Trump has finalized his first budget for the federal government, a blueprint that would make deep cuts in the Environmental Protection Agency and other domestic programs while significantly increasing spending on the military. The budget, to be submitted to Congress on Thursday, was widely expected to cause political pain for Republicans and Democrats, who will have the final say on spending in the arduous budget process.
#2 10 hrs ago
More bad ideas from a fast-failing so-called president & his "Administration".
More for the rich, less for the working man.
Muslim Ban 2.0 just got shut down by yet another Federal judge, too.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
498
Location hidden
#4 2 hrs ago
Awe, did your EBT card take a hit snowflake? Did your free phone quit working?
Since: Oct 14
1,212
Location hidden
#5 1 hr ago
Would you please call that free phone what it really is. It is now called: The Trump-Phone
#7 49 min ago
This appears to be a method of creating a military subculture.
Ifnvesting in the military and not in the general community will tell impoverished young people that they have no alternative but to enter the military for education and employment opportunities.
This is just a different kind of welfare. But this welfare program just puts more weapons in the hands of young people.
Only time will tell if this is a good way to deal with poverty vs investing in our education systems and providing impoverished young people a peaceful pursuit of self sufficiency.
