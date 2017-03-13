Trump's first budget boosts military,...

Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts domestic programs

There are 4 comments on the The Daily Courier story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts domestic programs. In it, The Daily Courier reports that:

President Donald Trump has finalized his first budget for the federal government, a blueprint that would make deep cuts in the Environmental Protection Agency and other domestic programs while significantly increasing spending on the military. The budget, to be submitted to Congress on Thursday, was widely expected to cause political pain for Republicans and Democrats, who will have the final say on spending in the arduous budget process.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 10 hrs ago
More bad ideas from a fast-failing so-called president & his "Administration".

More for the rich, less for the working man.

Muslim Ban 2.0 just got shut down by yet another Federal judge, too.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

498

Location hidden
#4 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
More bad ideas from a fast-failing so-called president & his "Administration".

More for the rich, less for the working man.

Muslim Ban 2.0 just got shut down by yet another Federal judge, too.
Awe, did your EBT card take a hit snowflake? Did your free phone quit working?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,212

Location hidden
#5 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Awe, did your EBT card take a hit snowflake? Did your free phone quit working?
Would you please call that free phone what it really is. It is now called: The Trump-Phone
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Think About It

Beverly, MA

#7 49 min ago
This appears to be a method of creating a military subculture.

Ifnvesting in the military and not in the general community will tell impoverished young people that they have no alternative but to enter the military for education and employment opportunities.

This is just a different kind of welfare. But this welfare program just puts more weapons in the hands of young people.

Only time will tell if this is a good way to deal with poverty vs investing in our education systems and providing impoverished young people a peaceful pursuit of self sufficiency.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 min jonjedi 6,918
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Ms Sassy 260,341
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Earl 1,506,415
News Fox's Lou Dobbs: Ryan Should Resign as Speaker 5 min RushFan666 26
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 5 min Trump your President 18
News Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const... 9 min Big Johnson 17
News 14 Illegal Immigrants Arrested In Las Vegas ICE... 10 min tomin cali 1
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 40 min Sharrp Shooter 3,210
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr JRB 238,943
News Marco Rubio criticized Snoop Dogg for shooting ... 1 hr o see the light 108
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC