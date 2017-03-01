Trump's A-G accused of 'lying under oath'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed a group of state attorneys general on Tuesday, promising to "pull back" on the investigations of municipal police departments that were a hallmark of the Obama administration. Photo: AP US ATTORNEY General Jeff Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact likely to fuel calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.