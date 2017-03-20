Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high stakes visit
Their agenda included discussions on strengthening Nato, fighting the Islamic State group and resolving Ukraine's conflict, all matters that require close cooperation between the US and Germany. Mr Trump and Ms Merkel smiled in front of cameras in the Oval Office at the start of their meeting, with the president urging journalists to "send a good picture back to Germany, please".
|
#1 6 hrs ago
What "high stakes?" Protecting the "NATO Economic Club" of trade agreements? Fighting the Islamic State?"---Better translated as Germany's self-imposed immigration program. And the "Ukraine Conflict"--of interest to only career State Department adventurers. There's nothing high stakes about this visit. We aren't going to pay any more for NATO; we can't undue Europe's lop-sided immigration program; and we aren't going to do a thing about Ukraine--Russia's sphere of influence. And the rest is Fake News.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Nothing is going to get accomplished here. Both leaders see little to gain and much to lose. Both are obsessed with retaining power, not seeking out new successes.
|
#3 5 hrs ago
..........
Your colorful adjectives (Fake Input) belong in political campaigns. Please elaborate on your claim that the two are "Obsessed with Power." And begin by telling us your definitions of "Obsession" and "Power," and how Merkel and Trump are using or abusing it. And what do you mean by "much to lose?"
|
#4 5 hrs ago
People are not allowed opinions? Except perhaps you of course.
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Really" And you moron know that how?
|
#6 3 hrs ago
Neanderthal meets intellectual?
|
#7 2 hrs ago
Neanderthal usually IS the intellectual, but not the socially "smart" ones. Really, both Trump and Merkel are pretty much opportunistic Aryans, but I doubt either are much in the way of genetic Neanderthals. They're pretty much just political representatives of the patriarchy and the matriarchy and I still doubt they can share much of anything in peace. We're just in a game of musical chairs until the next war starts.
|
#8 2 hrs ago
How nice of this part-time so-called president to delay the start of yet another golfing weekend to briefly visit with a foreign head of state.
Way to keep it real, Donny!
|
#9 1 hr ago
Well yes if you put it that way. I'm simply saying how incredibly awkward it must be for a minimally informed low-temp intellect to meet a highly informed and highly educated head of state?(doctorate in physical chemistry)
|
#10 1 hr ago
I think it is safe to say that the US President is no longer accepted as a world leader and the leader of the west. That distinction has passed on to Germany and Angela Merkel.
|
|
|
