Trump travel ban faces key test in multiple courtrooms
There are 2 comments on the New Jersey Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled Trump travel ban faces key test in multiple courtrooms. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:
The day before it is supposed to go into effect President Donald Trump's revised travel ban will be scrutinized in federal courtrooms across the country on Wednesday. In Maryland, a U.S. judge will hear arguments from the American Civil Liberties Union and others who want to stop the new directive and more than a half-dozen states are trying to derail the executive order affecting travelers from six Muslim-majority nations.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
489
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Liberal gibberish.
#3 5 hrs ago
...because ....IT'S THE 14TH AMENDMENT!!!!!!!!
