There are on the New Jersey Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled Trump travel ban faces key test in multiple courtrooms. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

The day before it is supposed to go into effect President Donald Trump's revised travel ban will be scrutinized in federal courtrooms across the country on Wednesday. In Maryland, a U.S. judge will hear arguments from the American Civil Liberties Union and others who want to stop the new directive and more than a half-dozen states are trying to derail the executive order affecting travelers from six Muslim-majority nations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.