Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal your fate
There are 9 comments on the Deseret News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal your fate. In it, Deseret News reports that:
Time for talk running out, President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned wavering House Republicans that their jobs were on the line in next year's elections if they failed to back a GOP bill that would upend Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. The countdown quickened toward an expected vote Thursday on legislation undoing much of the law that has provided coverage to some 20 million Americans.
#1 8 hrs ago
He's right though. You can make adjustments later when you see the results. The only question on your minds should be whether to nationalize healthcare or not. If you trust in the private sector, then supporting the elderly or AIDS victims is only a temporary adjustment to compensate for economic or environmental stresses. Stop over-analyzing the problem.
#2 5 hrs ago
The part-time so-called president is managing to put the 'bully' in bully pulpit, but is he ever going to take the job of president seriously?
#3 5 hrs ago
Awe, poor baby. Did Obama's key legacy item blow up in his face from lies, 22 illegal changes and you now complain because the Republicans are trying to pull your chestnuts out of the fire. You poor little snowflake, cue whining.
#4 3 hrs ago
Trump is right to fight for a better America when few votes of corrupt GOP politicians can push America down a slippery slope of self-destruction. America is pushed over the cliff by few bad apple Congressmen and Senators of the GOP who take advantage of their political vote power that now worth tens of billions of dollars. Undoubtedly, some GOP corrupt and greedy selfish Congressmen and Senators enjoy bribe money from the Hillary Clinton evil and corrupt Foundation Pay to play Middle Eastern jihadist money and from interest groups which gives them enormous political power over the will and the healthcare of 320 million Americans that depends on their will to serve them as they vowed to do rather than serve billionaires that are globalists and represent pharmaceutical companies. These few America hating lunatic GOP RINOs are the worst politicians who sold their soul to the devil and to the enemies of America aiming to sabotage the will of hundreds of millions of American who voted to take down Obamacare which pushes America to bankruptcy. The states that send these lunatic GOP Congressmen and senators should suffer major sanctions by the same US Congress that they aim at sabotaging and defying the will of the American people for no reason whatsoever. It is time to boycott states that act against America and supporting anti-America globalist agenda of self-destruction.
#5 2 hrs ago
Donald Trump's only interest in the Republicans' money transfer to the rich is to try to sell it in order to keep his campaign promise to repeal Obamacare. It's on his list, like his Mexican wall fiasco. If there's one thing that's obvious about him, it's clearly that he's no ideologue. All he cares about is checking off another campaign promise, regardless of whom he may hurt in the process. That's his "business model."
Donald Trump threatened the Republicans who are ideologues that if they don't vote to repeal Obamacare (again), they'll lose their next bid for re-election. That's not true, of course, since some of them are smart enough to recognize that the great majority of their constituents like the ACA -- that their and Trump's most zealous minions were encouraged to hate Obamacare with extreme fervor. American's are screaming at them that they like the ACA/Obamacare, but many of them have been hiding from or insulting their own constituents by arguing vehemently with them, foolishly thinking that it will help them get re-elected. It wouldn't.
#6 2 hrs ago
Yes, I can see that keeping campaign promises would be something that would confuse you Kuda. ObamaCare is falling apart. If it is so good and all liberals love it why is it falling apart? I can tell you why. It was designed to fall apart so the government would have total control over your live. You must be one with the large subsidies that others pay for you.
#7 41 min ago
You always respond to my posts by making highly judgmental and prejudicial personal assumptions about me, casting multiple aspersions along the way. First and foremost, just to clarify, I suffer no confusion about Donald Trump wanting to keep his campaign promises -- he's doing it amorally, as a business person with no hint of concern for their devastating consequences for America, Americans or the world. He's a pathological narcissist, completely self-centered and lacking any hint of empathy for others.
Secondly, I'm a progressive. The term "liberal" is too ambiguous to be useful and sounds way to frivolous to define a direction for us to take. We need to move forward toward a better future -- and to do so responsibly, not be taking a wrecking ball to our government.
Thirdly, our government was certainly not designed by our founders to "fall apart." I don't doubt that you believe that it was, just that you believe that it was. Our founders were neither irresponsible idiots, nor traitors to their own cause of creating sovereign union, nor a cabal of anarchists.
Please think before you respond to my posts impulsively with erroneous assumptions about me or my positions -- or your own, of course. Just read what I actually write.
#8 32 min ago
No one ever said the pathway to a single payer insurance program was going to be without a few bumps along the way.
We will arrive at Medicare for all at some point.
#9 31 min ago
You imply that Trump could handle the job of president if only he took it seriously. Do you really believe he has any skills beyond that of being an empty-headed, pompous blowhard?
