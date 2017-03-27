There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 20 hrs ago, titled Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb global warming. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Moving forward with a campaign pledge to unravel former President Barack Obama's sweeping plan to curb global warming, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday that will suspend, rescind or flag for review more than a half-dozen measures in an effort to boost domestic energy production in the form of fossil fuels. As part of the roll-back, Trump will initiate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

