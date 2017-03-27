Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb global warming
Moving forward with a campaign pledge to unravel former President Barack Obama's sweeping plan to curb global warming, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday that will suspend, rescind or flag for review more than a half-dozen measures in an effort to boost domestic energy production in the form of fossil fuels. As part of the roll-back, Trump will initiate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.
#1 18 hrs ago
Even Obama admitted anything and everything he and the Democrat Communists would do to alter any perceived global warming would be doomed to total failure, possibly, possibly reducing the overall Earth cumulative temperatures by less than one half of one degree Celsius in the next hundred years. These people are crazy and actually admit their plan to exterminate the Third World, instead of making any effort whatsoever to help them out of the Bronze Age.
#2 16 hrs ago
This won't mean a single thing if you don't stop companies from taking their profits overseas. First things first.
#3 15 hrs ago
People in coal country are hurting because of their dependence on coal and the EPA has caused a lot of mines to shut down. The damage has been done by the Democrats. They are hoping Mr Trump wins on this one and that he brings jobs back.
#6 13 hrs ago
...and all of these poor sots who suffer from the previous administration's draconian policies voted for Trump -only to realize their health care is about to be eliminated by virtue of their self destructive vote.
Ya can't fix 'stupid'.
#7 13 hrs ago
They are too dumb to realize that with increased pollution comes the need for more health care. They think health care is bad and pollution is good, hence their support for Trump. Now you see why Trump said he loves the ignorant.
#8 13 hrs ago
Obama is directly responsible for coal jobs being lost. Most of these jobs had insurance for the employee's. This was money that taxpayers did not have to come up with. People were getting by before Obama messed with things!
#9 11 hrs ago
All scientists know global warming cannot be halted. It's a natural earth phenomenon. In the meantime, actions to keep the air clean are of course healthy. But nothing can stop natural global warming. And it's merely political to attach the issue of climate change to man-made environmental causes.
#14 8 hrs ago
Concern about global warming has increased. 64% of Americans are now worried about global warming. Another Trump fiasco in the making.
United States
#15 8 hrs ago
Well, until it is in their backyard.
Have a Trump supporting relative who says she is for everything Trump.
And then one day someone clear cut next to her property, exposing her to all kinds of noise and reduced her shade, which in turn increased the need for more AC and she had to put up shades to deal with the extra hot afternoon sun.
All of a sudden, she gets to bitch, whine and complain about a wealthy businessman ruining her home and reducing its value by clear cutting 10 acres and leaving behind nothing but mud. He hasn't even a plan for the property, just wanted to see the wood and piss off his neighbors hoping to force them to sell to him cheap. Sound familiar?
Problem with the uneducated is that it isn't just about education, it's about a total self-centered view of the world.
Nothing matters except them. I don't know how to educate jerks. Even with a all that, she doesn't get global warming and thinks the rich should pay as little as possible in taxes.
SIGH!
#16 8 hrs ago
that was the deal with most lost jobs that at one time the dems stood for,something happened that flipped the whole dem party from being for the American workers into globalist all others before citizens. its been awhile since the dems where for the working class citizen
United States
#17 8 hrs ago
Donald Trump as most all whites think that "Global" Warming as family rituals of competing "hot dinner farts". Which is considered by many of them as normal practices ..So go figure
#18 8 hrs ago
Up to 64%. Looks like the left has been reading something besides Saul Alinsky.....
“If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”
- Adolf Hitler
Seems to be working for the global/climate/warming/change crowd.....
#22 7 hrs ago
this is all a crock to redistribute the wealth as those who pushed in pocketed tons of stolen money.
#23 7 hrs ago
64% of all statistics are made up on the spot.
#25 6 hrs ago
I worry about global warming when it was 88 deg. in February. What the h*** is it going to be in August? Anyone that does not believe in global warming should move to Texas.
#26 6 hrs ago
And it was in the low 30's here in March so what's your point?
#27 6 hrs ago
Two points:
1-That is Trump's mantra.
2-You are a nincompoop.
#28 6 hrs ago
But first I check with my astrologer.
Don't believe something simply because it's true. Paranoia is more fun.
#29 6 hrs ago
Global warming is not about short-term weather conditions. It is about long term climate trends.
#30 6 hrs ago
OMG ...and THAT was his point.
