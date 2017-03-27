Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to...

Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb global warming

There are 34 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 20 hrs ago, titled Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb global warming. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Moving forward with a campaign pledge to unravel former President Barack Obama's sweeping plan to curb global warming, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday that will suspend, rescind or flag for review more than a half-dozen measures in an effort to boost domestic energy production in the form of fossil fuels. As part of the roll-back, Trump will initiate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 18 hrs ago
Even Obama admitted anything and everything he and the Democrat Communists would do to alter any perceived global warming would be doomed to total failure, possibly, possibly reducing the overall Earth cumulative temperatures by less than one half of one degree Celsius in the next hundred years. These people are crazy and actually admit their plan to exterminate the Third World, instead of making any effort whatsoever to help them out of the Bronze Age.

Judged:

4

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 16 hrs ago
This won't mean a single thing if you don't stop companies from taking their profits overseas. First things first.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USAUSAUSA

Scottsburg, IN

#3 15 hrs ago
People in coal country are hurting because of their dependence on coal and the EPA has caused a lot of mines to shut down. The damage has been done by the Democrats. They are hoping Mr Trump wins on this one and that he brings jobs back.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cut n Paste

Minneapolis, MN

#6 13 hrs ago
USAUSAUSA wrote:
People in coal country are hurting because of their dependence on coal and the EPA has caused a lot of mines to shut down. The damage has been done by the Democrats. They are hoping Mr Trump wins on this one and that he brings jobs back.
...and all of these poor sots who suffer from the previous administration's draconian policies voted for Trump -only to realize their health care is about to be eliminated by virtue of their self destructive vote.

Ya can't fix 'stupid'.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
QuestionMark

North Augusta, SC

#7 13 hrs ago
Cut n Paste wrote:
<quoted text>

...and all of these poor sots who suffer from the previous administration's draconian policies voted for Trump -only to realize their health care is about to be eliminated by virtue of their self destructive vote.

Ya can't fix 'stupid'.
They are too dumb to realize that with increased pollution comes the need for more health care. They think health care is bad and pollution is good, hence their support for Trump. Now you see why Trump said he loves the ignorant.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USAUSAUSA

Louisville, KY

#8 13 hrs ago
Cut n Paste wrote:
<quoted text>

...and all of these poor sots who suffer from the previous administration's draconian policies voted for Trump -only to realize their health care is about to be eliminated by virtue of their self destructive vote.

Ya can't fix 'stupid'.
Obama is directly responsible for coal jobs being lost. Most of these jobs had insurance for the employee's. This was money that taxpayers did not have to come up with. People were getting by before Obama messed with things!

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#9 11 hrs ago
All scientists know global warming cannot be halted. It's a natural earth phenomenon. In the meantime, actions to keep the air clean are of course healthy. But nothing can stop natural global warming. And it's merely political to attach the issue of climate change to man-made environmental causes.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,858

Location hidden
#14 8 hrs ago
Concern about global warming has increased. 64% of Americans are now worried about global warming. Another Trump fiasco in the making.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Observation

United States

#15 8 hrs ago
QuestionMark wrote:
<quoted text>

They are too dumb to realize that with increased pollution comes the need for more health care. They think health care is bad and pollution is good, hence their support for Trump. Now you see why Trump said he loves the ignorant.
Well, until it is in their backyard.

Have a Trump supporting relative who says she is for everything Trump.

And then one day someone clear cut next to her property, exposing her to all kinds of noise and reduced her shade, which in turn increased the need for more AC and she had to put up shades to deal with the extra hot afternoon sun.

All of a sudden, she gets to bitch, whine and complain about a wealthy businessman ruining her home and reducing its value by clear cutting 10 acres and leaving behind nothing but mud. He hasn't even a plan for the property, just wanted to see the wood and piss off his neighbors hoping to force them to sell to him cheap. Sound familiar?

Problem with the uneducated is that it isn't just about education, it's about a total self-centered view of the world.

Nothing matters except them. I don't know how to educate jerks. Even with a all that, she doesn't get global warming and thinks the rich should pay as little as possible in taxes.

SIGH!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,202

Location hidden
#16 8 hrs ago
USAUSAUSA wrote:
<quoted text>
Obama is directly responsible for coal jobs being lost. Most of these jobs had insurance for the employee's. This was money that taxpayers did not have to come up with. People were getting by before Obama messed with things!
that was the deal with most lost jobs that at one time the dems stood for,something happened that flipped the whole dem party from being for the American workers into globalist all others before citizens. its been awhile since the dems where for the working class citizen

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FireyFellow44

United States

#17 8 hrs ago
Donald Trump as most all whites think that "Global" Warming as family rituals of competing "hot dinner farts". Which is considered by many of them as normal practices ..So go figure
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,451

Lake Geneva, WI

#18 8 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Concern about global warming has increased. 64% of Americans are now worried about global warming. Another Trump fiasco in the making.
Up to 64%. Looks like the left has been reading something besides Saul Alinsky.....

“If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”

- Adolf Hitler

Seems to be working for the global/climate/warming/change crowd.....

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,202

Location hidden
#22 7 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Up to 64%. Looks like the left has been reading something besides Saul Alinsky.....

“If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”

- Adolf Hitler

Seems to be working for the global/climate/warming/change crowd.....
this is all a crock to redistribute the wealth as those who pushed in pocketed tons of stolen money.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fake Stats

Minneapolis, MN

#23 7 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Concern about global warming has increased. 64% of Americans are now worried about global warming. Another Trump fiasco in the making.
64% of all statistics are made up on the spot.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sandra

Deer Park, TX

#25 6 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Concern about global warming has increased. 64% of Americans are now worried about global warming. Another Trump fiasco in the making.
I worry about global warming when it was 88 deg. in February. What the h*** is it going to be in August? Anyone that does not believe in global warming should move to Texas.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,451

Lake Geneva, WI

#26 6 hrs ago
Sandra wrote:
<quoted text>I worry about global warming when it was 88 deg. in February. What the h*** is it going to be in August? Anyone that does not believe in global warming should move to Texas.
And it was in the low 30's here in March so what's your point?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,858

Location hidden
#27 6 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Up to 64%. Looks like the left has been reading something besides Saul Alinsky.....

“If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”

- Adolf Hitler

Seems to be working for the global/climate/warming/change crowd.....
Two points:

1-That is Trump's mantra.
2-You are a nincompoop.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,858

Location hidden
#28 6 hrs ago
Fake Stats wrote:
<quoted text>

64% of all statistics are made up on the spot.
But first I check with my astrologer.

Don't believe something simply because it's true. Paranoia is more fun.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,858

Location hidden
#29 6 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

And it was in the low 30's here in March so what's your point?
Global warming is not about short-term weather conditions. It is about long term climate trends.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Baby It s Cold Outside

Minneapolis, MN

#30 6 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Global warming is not about short-term weather conditions. It is about long term climate trends.
OMG ...and THAT was his point.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Pete 262,552
News Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a... 3 min Hillary got thumped 171
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 4 min Frogface Kate 171
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Aithusa 1,509,755
News The Latest: Clinton faults Trump for low number... 7 min Fcvk tRump 1
News O'Reilly says he's distracted by congresswoman'... 21 min Fcvk tRump 8
News Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants... 22 min They cannot kill ... 4
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min Justice Dale 239,565
Gay Skype !! 2 hr Davesmithgay 128
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,099 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC