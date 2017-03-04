Trump supporters declare pride in president, slam opponents
There are 21 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 17 hrs ago, titled Trump supporters declare pride in president, slam opponents. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
Two people were arrested as protesters clashed with supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville. Supporters of President Donald Trump plan to gather at Trump Tower, the White House and scores of other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Democrat rioters attacking people and police officers are criminals. The hysterical narratives today started with the hysterical lies of the past Black Lives Matter street riots and arson. It is a tactic of the Communist influences now governing the Democrat Party. The insanity of the former Obama appointed head of the DOJ, Loretta Lynch, saying that America needs blood and death in the streets, shows clearly how psychotic the Democrats and their biased media have become.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Contrary to tRumpÂ’s assertions, the President of the United States does not personally direct FBI investigations, and thereÂ’s no evidence that Obama had anything to do with this personally.
Lurking beneath tRumpÂ’s conspiratorial web is simply the reality that he seems to be confirming that intelligence services and the FISA Court believe there is some kind of investigation-worthy evidence out there.
tRump then followed this up with a shot at Arnold SchwarzeneggerÂ’s ratings on The Apprentice, likely in response to SchwarzeneggerÂ’s recent statement that he will leave the show if it is renewed for another season, because it has too much Â“baggage.Â”
Will this idiot ashhole ever get over himself, realize he's actually the so-called president, and get the fcvk to work?
|
#3 10 hrs ago
You damn right. We are tired of you Liberals like yesterday who attacked Trump supporters with violence. Yet you pot heads claim to be the tolerant party of peace. You all do the talk but never the walk. Keep it up. Trump will be elected again in 2020. You Liberals just do not get it!!!! We took America back and its killing you.
|
#4 10 hrs ago
So if you Liberal views and you post on Topicx it's ok with that but if you have Republicans views they block you. Yeah so much for our 1st Amendment rights that I fought for.
|
#5 10 hrs ago
Too bad your so-called president is too busy golfing to give a fcvk what you think.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,387
outdoors
|
#6 10 hrs ago
Ah, it was perfectly acceptable that obama spent ten days golfing while Louisiana suffered another hurricane, but this POTUS cannot relax while there is no emergency. Got it, otherwise I'm a racist.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,387
outdoors
|
#7 10 hrs ago
And he is the President, sport. Meanwhile, you're a so-called whiner.
|
#8 10 hrs ago
Lol!!! Nothing like that 6 million dollar trip that your Muslim POTUS took to Florida in the Tax Paying Air Force One to play Golf with Tiger right!!!! You Uneducated Liberal POS!!!
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
309
Location hidden
|
#9 9 hrs ago
Will you ever get over your fake news. You are a professional whiner that acts like an eight year old that someone has taken his game boy away. Your blather is tiresome and childish. Grow up.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
309
Location hidden
|
#10 9 hrs ago
WASHINGTON Â– The Obama administrationÂ’s former Attorney General Loretta Lynch has made an impassioned video plea for more marching, blood and death on the streets Â– a video that was later posted on the Facebook page of Senate Democrats as Â“words of inspiration.Â”
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/loretta-lynch-need... .
|
#11 9 hrs ago
I love your Avatar pic. Hunt the enemy.
|
#12 9 hrs ago
Coming from a churlish idiot who runs from every fact about the so-called president like it's a paying job to be avoided.
If you ever move out of mummy's place you're in for a rude awakening.
Sad!!
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
309
Location hidden
|
#13 9 hrs ago
You have not produced a fact sparky, only fake news and personal attacks which have zero value. Do grow up.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,387
outdoors
|
#14 8 hrs ago
I don't consider coyotes to be enemies, but thank you. They are challenging and crafty adversaries. They humble me and I hope I'm smart enough to learn the lessons they provide.
|
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
2,913
Here
|
#15 8 hrs ago
Hundreds have shown up to support Trump while millions show up to oppose him.
|
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
2,913
Here
|
#16 8 hrs ago
At one point during the Lansing protest, sign-wielding Trump supporters gathered around anti-Trump demonstrators on the Capitol steps chanting "U-S-A" and "make America great" as surrounded counter-protesters chanted in opposition. Pro-Trump demonstrators attempted to block a sign that said "(expletive) Donald Trump" as people yelled opposing chants at each other.
Multiple Trump supporters yelled at protesters to "get on the bus" and "go back to Mexico" before moving toward a massive bridge prop referred to as the "unity bridge" to listen to several speeches.
http://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/m...
|
#17 8 hrs ago
The Democrats and assorted anarchists have shown their true faces.Their actions are no different from the brown shirted SA that provided security for Hitler during his rise to power.
|
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
2,913
Here
|
#18 8 hrs ago
Fake news:
Any news reported by mainstream media which is deemed unflattering, incriminating or otherwise hitting too close to home for Donald Trump and/or his cabinet of lap dog Republicans, regardless of it's actual factualness or validity.
example:
Donald Trump refers to all of the leaks coming out regarding his ties to Putin and Russia fake news because unlike most of us, he believes that the office of the presidency gives him the power to reinvent reality.
|
#21 6 hrs ago
Like Pelosi's comment about"tell them you're a Muslim" or Warren's"Native American"ancestry?The DNC should should change it's title to the"Pandering Party".
|
#22 6 hrs ago
So not a rancher but an "outdoor enthusiast"?
Not so challenging to a .223, less so to a .30-06.
Nothing like watching an 72 year old rancher run down a coyote on a snow machine and beat it to death with the spare belt.
With the abscense of wolves, man is now the only thing to keep their population in check, and they breed like rats.
Out west you dont even need a license to cull the pests.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|Katrina
|413,694
|Obama's intel chief denies wiretapping but Whit...
|2 min
|RushFan666
|4
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 min
|batten down the h...
|1,887
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,501,817
|Price: White House believes Medicare is a guara...
|7 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|tina anne
|63,455
|Pence is an incredible hypocrite on official em...
|9 min
|Chilli J
|33
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|15 min
|jonjedi
|81
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|28 min
|Hillary got thumped
|177
|Trump's A-G accused of 'lying under oath'
|57 min
|Trump Meatball
|406
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC