Trump supporters declare pride in pre...

Trump supporters declare pride in president, slam opponents

There are 21 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 17 hrs ago, titled Trump supporters declare pride in president, slam opponents. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Two people were arrested as protesters clashed with supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville. Supporters of President Donald Trump plan to gather at Trump Tower, the White House and scores of other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#1 12 hrs ago
Democrat rioters attacking people and police officers are criminals. The hysterical narratives today started with the hysterical lies of the past Black Lives Matter street riots and arson. It is a tactic of the Communist influences now governing the Democrat Party. The insanity of the former Obama appointed head of the DOJ, Loretta Lynch, saying that America needs blood and death in the streets, shows clearly how psychotic the Democrats and their biased media have become.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 11 hrs ago
Contrary to tRumpÂ’s assertions, the President of the United States does not personally direct FBI investigations, and thereÂ’s no evidence that Obama had anything to do with this personally.
Lurking beneath tRumpÂ’s conspiratorial web is simply the reality that he seems to be confirming that intelligence services and the FISA Court believe there is some kind of investigation-worthy evidence out there.

tRump then followed this up with a shot at Arnold SchwarzeneggerÂ’s ratings on The Apprentice, likely in response to SchwarzeneggerÂ’s recent statement that he will leave the show if it is renewed for another season, because it has too much Â“baggage.Â”

Will this idiot ashhole ever get over himself, realize he's actually the so-called president, and get the fcvk to work?

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#3 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Contrary to tRumpÃ‚Â’s assertions, the President of the United States does not personally direct FBI investigations, and thereÃ‚Â’s no evidence that Obama had anything to do with this personally.
Lurking beneath tRumpÃ‚Â’s conspiratorial web is simply the reality that he seems to be confirming that intelligence services and the FISA Court believe there is some kind of investigation-worthy evidence out there.

tRump then followed this up with a shot at Arnold SchwarzeneggerÃ‚Â’s ratings on The Apprentice, likely in response to SchwarzeneggerÃ‚Â’s recent statement that he will leave the show if it is renewed for another season, because it has too much Ã‚Â“baggage.Ã‚Â”

Will this idiot ashhole ever get over himself, realize he's actually the so-called president, and get the fcvk to work?
You damn right. We are tired of you Liberals like yesterday who attacked Trump supporters with violence. Yet you pot heads claim to be the tolerant party of peace. You all do the talk but never the walk. Keep it up. Trump will be elected again in 2020. You Liberals just do not get it!!!! We took America back and its killing you.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#4 10 hrs ago
So if you Liberal views and you post on Topicx it's ok with that but if you have Republicans views they block you. Yeah so much for our 1st Amendment rights that I fought for.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#5 10 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text> You damn right. We are tired of you Liberals like yesterday who attacked Trump supporters with violence. Yet you pot heads claim to be the tolerant party of peace. You all do the talk but never the walk. Keep it up. Trump will be elected again in 2020. You Liberals just do not get it!!!! We took America back and its killing you.
Too bad your so-called president is too busy golfing to give a fcvk what you think.

huntcoyotes

Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Too bad your so-called president is too busy golfing to give a fcvk what you think.
Ah, it was perfectly acceptable that obama spent ten days golfing while Louisiana suffered another hurricane, but this POTUS cannot relax while there is no emergency. Got it, otherwise I'm a racist.

huntcoyotes

Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Too bad your so-called president is too busy golfing to give a fcvk what you think.
And he is the President, sport. Meanwhile, you're a so-called whiner.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#8 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Too bad your so-called president is too busy golfing to give a fcvk what you think.
Lol!!! Nothing like that 6 million dollar trip that your Muslim POTUS took to Florida in the Tax Paying Air Force One to play Golf with Tiger right!!!! You Uneducated Liberal POS!!!

CodeTalker

Fcvk tRump wrote:
Contrary to tRumpÃ‚Â’s assertions, the President of the United States does not personally direct FBI investigations, and thereÃ‚Â’s no evidence that Obama had anything to do with this personally.
Lurking beneath tRumpÃ‚Â’s conspiratorial web is simply the reality that he seems to be confirming that intelligence services and the FISA Court believe there is some kind of investigation-worthy evidence out there.

tRump then followed this up with a shot at Arnold SchwarzeneggerÃ‚Â’s ratings on The Apprentice, likely in response to SchwarzeneggerÃ‚Â’s recent statement that he will leave the show if it is renewed for another season, because it has too much Ã‚Â“baggage.Ã‚Â”

Will this idiot ashhole ever get over himself, realize he's actually the so-called president, and get the fcvk to work?
Will you ever get over your fake news. You are a professional whiner that acts like an eight year old that someone has taken his game boy away. Your blather is tiresome and childish. Grow up.

CodeTalker

Truth wrote:
<quoted text> You damn right. We are tired of you Liberals like yesterday who attacked Trump supporters with violence. Yet you pot heads claim to be the tolerant party of peace. You all do the talk but never the walk. Keep it up. Trump will be elected again in 2020. You Liberals just do not get it!!!! We took America back and its killing you.
WASHINGTON Â– The Obama administrationÂ’s former Attorney General Loretta Lynch has made an impassioned video plea for more marching, blood and death on the streets Â– a video that was later posted on the Facebook page of Senate Democrats as Â“words of inspiration.Â”
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/loretta-lynch-need... .

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#11 9 hrs ago
huntcoyotes wrote:
<quoted text>

And he is the President, sport. Meanwhile, you're a so-called whiner.
I love your Avatar pic. Hunt the enemy.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#12 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Will you ever get over your fake news. You are a professional whiner that acts like an eight year old that someone has taken his game boy away. Your blather is tiresome and childish. Grow up.
Coming from a churlish idiot who runs from every fact about the so-called president like it's a paying job to be avoided.

If you ever move out of mummy's place you're in for a rude awakening.

Sad!!

CodeTalker

Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Coming from a churlish idiot who runs from every fact about the so-called president like it's a paying job to be avoided.

If you ever move out of mummy's place you're in for a rude awakening.

Sad!!
You have not produced a fact sparky, only fake news and personal attacks which have zero value. Do grow up.

huntcoyotes

Truth wrote:
<quoted text>I love your Avatar pic. Hunt the enemy.
I don't consider coyotes to be enemies, but thank you. They are challenging and crafty adversaries. They humble me and I hope I'm smart enough to learn the lessons they provide.

jonjedi

Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Democrat rioters attacking people and police officers are criminals. The hysterical narratives today started with the hysterical lies of the past Black Lives Matter street riots and arson. It is a tactic of the Communist influences now governing the Democrat Party. The insanity of the former Obama appointed head of the DOJ, Loretta Lynch, saying that America needs blood and death in the streets, shows clearly how psychotic the Democrats and their biased media have become.
Hundreds have shown up to support Trump while millions show up to oppose him.

jonjedi

Truth wrote:
<quoted text> You damn right. We are tired of you Liberals like yesterday who attacked Trump supporters with violence. Yet you pot heads claim to be the tolerant party of peace. You all do the talk but never the walk. Keep it up. Trump will be elected again in 2020. You Liberals just do not get it!!!! We took America back and its killing you.
At one point during the Lansing protest, sign-wielding Trump supporters gathered around anti-Trump demonstrators on the Capitol steps chanting "U-S-A" and "make America great" as surrounded counter-protesters chanted in opposition. Pro-Trump demonstrators attempted to block a sign that said "(expletive) Donald Trump" as people yelled opposing chants at each other.

Multiple Trump supporters yelled at protesters to "get on the bus" and "go back to Mexico" before moving toward a massive bridge prop referred to as the "unity bridge" to listen to several speeches.

http://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/m...

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#17 8 hrs ago
The Democrats and assorted anarchists have shown their true faces.Their actions are no different from the brown shirted SA that provided security for Hitler during his rise to power.

jonjedi

CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Will you ever get over your fake news. You are a professional whiner that acts like an eight year old that someone has taken his game boy away. Your blather is tiresome and childish. Grow up.
Fake news:

Any news reported by mainstream media which is deemed unflattering, incriminating or otherwise hitting too close to home for Donald Trump and/or his cabinet of lap dog Republicans, regardless of it's actual factualness or validity.

example:
Donald Trump refers to all of the leaks coming out regarding his ties to Putin and Russia fake news because unlike most of us, he believes that the office of the presidency gives him the power to reinvent reality.

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#21 6 hrs ago
jonjedi wrote:
<quoted text>

Fake news:

Any news reported by mainstream media which is deemed unflattering,( incriminating)**** or otherwise hitting too close to home for
Like Pelosi's comment about"tell them you're a Muslim" or Warren's"Native American"ancestry?The DNC should should change it's title to the"Pandering Party".

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#22 6 hrs ago
huntcoyotes wrote:
<quoted text>

I don't consider coyotes to be enemies, but thank you. They are challenging and crafty adversaries. They humble me and I hope I'm smart enough to learn the lessons they provide.
So not a rancher but an "outdoor enthusiast"?

Not so challenging to a .223, less so to a .30-06.
Nothing like watching an 72 year old rancher run down a coyote on a snow machine and beat it to death with the spare belt.

With the abscense of wolves, man is now the only thing to keep their population in check, and they breed like rats.
Out west you dont even need a license to cull the pests.

