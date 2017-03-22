There are on the PennLive.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Trump may have been monitored, says House intelligence committee chair. In it, PennLive.com reports that:

House Intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes says he has briefed President Donald Trump on intelligence collection involving Trump and members of the transition team. He says he doesn't know why it happened, but that the committee will try to get to the bottom of it.

