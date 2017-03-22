Trump may have been monitored, says House intelligence committee chair
There are 29 comments on the PennLive.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Trump may have been monitored, says House intelligence committee chair. In it, PennLive.com reports that:
House Intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes says he has briefed President Donald Trump on intelligence collection involving Trump and members of the transition team. He says he doesn't know why it happened, but that the committee will try to get to the bottom of it.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at PennLive.com.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
....uhmmmm....a simple yes or no normally suffices. Are we going to be debating the meaning of the word "is" here?
|
#2 6 hrs ago
here is the leak!
www.intel.com/i7 or www.intel.com/i9 maybe www.newseum.org
;-000000000000
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,205
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Edward Snowden knows we are ALL being monitored. I hate Big Brother.
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Sounds like you're not telling the entire truth. Trump may have been along with his "staff" been swept up in other intelligence sweeps of other people aka RUSSIANS that were in contact with the trump team who is the acknowledged spy chief in the US.
|
#5 4 hrs ago
So, we were monitoring Russian 'bad hombres' and ended up with intel on our so-called president?
Is anyone surprised at this point?
SAD!!
|
#6 4 hrs ago
What impeachable evidence lies in the tapes and within the transcripts of those contacts is the pending question.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,205
|
#7 4 hrs ago
That treasonous usurper Obama got a pass for lying about his citizenship & birthplace because he is ALMOST half-black so President Trump should be cut some slack in the truthfulness department as well.
|
#8 4 hrs ago
WelbyMD.
You must learn to LOVE Big Brother. Keep in mind that it is "the enemies" who employ secret police.
Ronald
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,205
|
#9 4 hrs ago
I have long-expected to visit Room 101 because like Winston Smith I too hate rats especially Obama. I will not go quietly as I am ALWAYS well-armed.
|
#10 4 hrs ago
"Wire tapped"-"Monitored ".Tomato=Tomahtoe.Languag e is a funny thing!
|
#11 3 hrs ago
Democrats knew Trump was telling the truth about being wire tapped, but they were hoping if they made up enough lies about Russia, it would go away.
|
#13 2 hrs ago
Your concerns soon will be:
The FBI and NSA are tightening the noose around the throat of the treasonous conspirator's throat. Donald J Trump.
The show is about to begin soon as the criminal investigation is finalized.
So get some popcorn and an economy size bottle of Tums
|
#15 2 hrs ago
And it's with great cause Donald Trump's cronies were captured on the surveillance system. Actually a job well done. Trump conspired against the United States with Vladimir Putin
Trump is deserving of a US Marine Corps firing squad.
What matters now is had there been no suspicion chatting with the Russians before and after the election none of the Donald Trump crooked White House cartel would have been captured in contact with the Russians.
We'd have never known of their games of hide and seek if neither of the conspiring skunks had flat out lied about their activities.
If these was nothing to hide nobody to the last man would have denied communicating with the chief foreign adversary of the United States.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,095
NYC
|
#16 2 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for Rep Davin Nunes who stood up to support the president Trump when FBI and liberal Democratic Reps Adam Schiff conspired with FBI Comey to hide the crime and coup attempt against trump from the American people while blaming him falsely about ties with Russia which is a blood libel against Trump. Beware of the criminal liberals led by Maxine Waters who seek to remove trump with a coup and pushing America over the cliff to anarchy and demise. House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes just told the American people about the evil attempt for a coup in America against President Donald trump using the intelligence under Obama and Hillary Clinton regime. FBI Comey proved to be a liar and he must go! Undoubtedly, the war of the Obama-Hillary Clinton regime and the Democratic Party against Trump and his election campaign went very far to use wiretapping Trump and his team in November, December 2016 and January 2017 in effort to disqualify Trump as a president in an attempt of coup by Obama and Hillary and portraying him as criminal with ties in Russia which was proved to be another lie of Hillary Clinton. It is time for president trump to stand up to evil liberal Democrats who seeking to take him out in coup like never before in American history and it is time to bring Obama, Hillary and their collaborators in the crime against Trump to court of law and punish them severely for their crimes. America will fall to anarchy and chaos if the liberal democrats led by the New York Times and Hillary will be successful in removing Trump from his presidency using the worst crimes ever in America. FBI Chief Comey was hiding the wiretapping by the intelligence against Trump and distributing the collected intelligence information to many other intelligence agents and to the liberal media of the NY Times ed by Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman. Comey who got 6 million dollars as pay for play from the Clinton Foundation Bribe organization when he left Lockheed and became FBI Chief is a political liberal with much incompetence about intelligence which makes him problem to President Trump and to the American people who deserve better than a clueless liberal playing games, bringing zero results and hiding the truth from the President Trump about coup attempt.. Trump needs to see results of his intelligence and especially FBI when anarchy and lawlessness celebrated by the ISIS terrorists and Black Lives Matter all over America and US Universities and their Campuses.
|
#17 1 hr ago
Another Democrat bellyflop.
Love these losers and their haffassed excuses.
The Hillary Loser Stampede heads for the cliff.
|
#18 1 hr ago
The FBI has information suggesting that associates of President Trump may have worked with Russian operatives to release information aimed at hurting former Democratic presidential candidate 's campaign.
FBI Director James Comey on Monday revealed that his agency is investigating Trump and his aides' potential ties to Russia, as well as possible coordination with Moscow.
The revelation confirmed months-long speculation that Trump's aides were included in federal probes of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Among the information held by the FBI is human intelligence, travel and business records and phone records.
Trump's walking that Green Mile
|
#19 1 hr ago
And the Ottoman Empire supported the Third Reich....
|
#20 1 hr ago
Why did Nunes have a meeting with Trump instead of meeting with the other members of the intelligence committee . This committee is supposed to be bi-partisan. Something is really beginning to smell big time.
|
#21 1 hr ago
Only if you insist.
|
#22 59 min ago
He's working to taint the intelligence committee's investigation while giving Trump a heads up to craft a competing narrative
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|4 min
|slick willie expl...
|6
|Gay Skype !!
|12 min
|jakejohnson192
|55
|Reporter Goes Where Liberal Media Won't, Asks S...
|14 min
|slick willie expl...
|31
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|18 min
|slick willie expl...
|536
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|18 min
|Limbertwig
|261,373
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|23 min
|Aura Mytha
|220,509
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|32 min
|Truth
|25,211
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|32 min
|DR X
|107
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,507,790
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Coffee Party
|239,228
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC