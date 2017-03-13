Trump escapes the Beltway as challeng...

Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount

There are 12 comments on the Penticton Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount. In it, Penticton Herald reports that:

President Donald Trump is returning to the road, rallying supporters to recapture the enthusiasm of his campaign and reassuring them about his tumultuous early days in the White House. It's a welcome distraction for a president whose first months in office have been dominated by self-inflicted controversy and roadblocks, courtesy of federal courts and a divided Congress.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,097

Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
the roadblocks he is facing is from those who will try and stop all things trump. we see that with those who support illegal aliens to the point of not wanting even those convicted of other crimes to be deported. we have even seen a judge help an illegal alien escape ice agents and a state supreme court justice complain about agents getting illegals at court.

he will get far more support once massive deportations start stepping up,leaders of sanctuary cities up on charges as well as employers who hire them.

it is time to take are of the USA and her citizens and remove or drive out all who are here illegally

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Alien Touch

Brooklyn, NY

#2 12 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
the roadblocks he is facing is from those who will try and stop all things trump. we see that with those who support illegal aliens to the point of not wanting even those convicted of other crimes to be deported. we have even seen a judge help an illegal alien escape ice agents and a state supreme court justice complain about agents getting illegals at court.

he will get far more support once massive deportations start stepping up,leaders of sanctuary cities up on charges as well as employers who hire them.

it is time to take are of the USA and her citizens and remove or drive out all who are here illegally
Mental case , look at your leader . He is Coceine addict . Lier abuser stupid talk with nonsense . Stupid people support stupid people just like you . Trump has nothing good , nothing in health care , nothing in immigration , nothing on budget , nothing on market , nothing on jobs , what good things he done , playing golf , soon you will see him in the middle of fire . He will resign himself .

Judged:

5

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 9 hrs ago
Well, public support is important... especially if you keep getting off message.

"Draining the swamp" is a good thing, but at this point, what we see is lost jobs, not new jobs.

It's about the JOBS. There's got to be JOBS. Hello! JOOOOOBS!

BTW - If I place the strategy right, your media friends are moving away from the loser deal that the Russia witch hunt was and are trying to get you to sell out to eldest child elitism. You're going to fall for it, aren't you? Not going to take on the corporations. You're going to support the rich.

There won't be any pep rallies for the Donald if he doesn't put the corporations in their place.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 9 hrs ago
So nice of our part-time so-called president to take a break from the links to come to DC, take a few days to incessantly lie to the American public, and spend some time on the teevee looking like he'd rather be doing -anything- else.
(But specifically, golfing.)

The world would be better off if he just stayed at Maralago w/no cell phone.

Judged:

4

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,834

Location hidden
#5 7 hrs ago
I see Tiny Hands tRump is up early and whining on twitter this morning.

Poor, insecure bastard...

Judged:

3

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

558

Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
Alien Touch wrote:
<quoted text>

Mental case , look at your leader . He is Coceine addict . Lier abuser stupid talk with nonsense . Stupid people support stupid people just like you . Trump has nothing good , nothing in health care , nothing in immigration , nothing on budget , nothing on market , nothing on jobs , what good things he done , playing golf , soon you will see him in the middle of fire . He will resign himself .
Gosh and its been what 50 days. Obama had 8 years and did nothing but spend trillions, golf and vacation. You snowflakes are a joke.

Judged:

5

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 5 hrs ago
LittleBitch wrote:
<quoted text>

Gosh and its been what 50 days. Obama had 8 years and did nothing but spend trillions, golf and vacation. You snowflakes are a joke.
You're -really- not very bright, are you cupcake?

Judged:

3

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#9 3 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

You're -really- not very bright, are you cupcake?
Neither are you, for not having any money invested in the the stock market, idiot. Or is it stupid for brains.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spud

New Holland, PA

#12 3 hrs ago
Challenges mount, escaping the beltway, what is all this fake news BS. This isn't a news topic. It's just diversionary garbage designed by liberal bigots to give an illusion of failure and confusion within the administration. All these idiotic articles the MSM runs are all the same. Their whole purpose is to undermine our President. These idiots still wear their 'I'm with her' buttons as they type their hateful disinformation. The MSM is a bad joke.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

558

Location hidden
#16 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

You're -really- not very bright, are you cupcake?
Memorized sentence number two. What's behind door number three?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

558

Location hidden
#17 2 hrs ago
spud wrote:
Challenges mount, escaping the beltway, what is all this fake news BS. This isn't a news topic. It's just diversionary garbage designed by liberal bigots to give an illusion of failure and confusion within the administration. All these idiotic articles the MSM runs are all the same. Their whole purpose is to undermine our President. These idiots still wear their 'I'm with her' buttons as they type their hateful disinformation. The MSM is a bad joke.
They still think Hillary is going to win with another 3 million illegals voting on the recount.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spud

New Holland, PA

#19 33 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

They still think Hillary is going to win with another 3 million illegals voting on the recount.
Yeah, right? Next thing they'll be bitching about is that Mexico doesn't get 100 electoral votes. Liberals hate this country as much as they hate Trump. They're really looking bad these days. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,507,592
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 3 min Jagermann 147
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Just call me Abe 3 260,756
News Intel documents offer no evidence of spying on ... 6 min One Womyn Riot 16
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 7 min Fit2Serve 212
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min jonjedi 7,221
Gay Skype !! 15 min danny2222q 31
News DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta... 37 min Just Think 67
News Pres. Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall at... 1 hr o see the light 37
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... 3 hr Christaliban 94
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC