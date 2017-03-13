Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount
President Donald Trump is returning to the road, rallying supporters to recapture the enthusiasm of his campaign and reassuring them about his tumultuous early days in the White House. It's a welcome distraction for a president whose first months in office have been dominated by self-inflicted controversy and roadblocks, courtesy of federal courts and a divided Congress.
#1
the roadblocks he is facing is from those who will try and stop all things trump. we see that with those who support illegal aliens to the point of not wanting even those convicted of other crimes to be deported. we have even seen a judge help an illegal alien escape ice agents and a state supreme court justice complain about agents getting illegals at court.
he will get far more support once massive deportations start stepping up,leaders of sanctuary cities up on charges as well as employers who hire them.
it is time to take are of the USA and her citizens and remove or drive out all who are here illegally
#2
Mental case , look at your leader . He is Coceine addict . Lier abuser stupid talk with nonsense . Stupid people support stupid people just like you . Trump has nothing good , nothing in health care , nothing in immigration , nothing on budget , nothing on market , nothing on jobs , what good things he done , playing golf , soon you will see him in the middle of fire . He will resign himself .
#3
Well, public support is important... especially if you keep getting off message.
"Draining the swamp" is a good thing, but at this point, what we see is lost jobs, not new jobs.
It's about the JOBS. There's got to be JOBS. Hello! JOOOOOBS!
BTW - If I place the strategy right, your media friends are moving away from the loser deal that the Russia witch hunt was and are trying to get you to sell out to eldest child elitism. You're going to fall for it, aren't you? Not going to take on the corporations. You're going to support the rich.
There won't be any pep rallies for the Donald if he doesn't put the corporations in their place.
#4
So nice of our part-time so-called president to take a break from the links to come to DC, take a few days to incessantly lie to the American public, and spend some time on the teevee looking like he'd rather be doing -anything- else.
(But specifically, golfing.)
The world would be better off if he just stayed at Maralago w/no cell phone.
#5
I see Tiny Hands tRump is up early and whining on twitter this morning.
Poor, insecure bastard...
#6
Since: Feb 17
558
Location hidden
#6
Gosh and its been what 50 days. Obama had 8 years and did nothing but spend trillions, golf and vacation. You snowflakes are a joke.
#7
You're -really- not very bright, are you cupcake?
#9
Neither are you, for not having any money invested in the the stock market, idiot. Or is it stupid for brains.
#12
Challenges mount, escaping the beltway, what is all this fake news BS. This isn't a news topic. It's just diversionary garbage designed by liberal bigots to give an illusion of failure and confusion within the administration. All these idiotic articles the MSM runs are all the same. Their whole purpose is to undermine our President. These idiots still wear their 'I'm with her' buttons as they type their hateful disinformation. The MSM is a bad joke.
#16
Since: Feb 17
558
Location hidden
#16
Memorized sentence number two. What's behind door number three?
#17
Since: Feb 17
558
Location hidden
#17
They still think Hillary is going to win with another 3 million illegals voting on the recount.
#19
Yeah, right? Next thing they'll be bitching about is that Mexico doesn't get 100 electoral votes. Liberals hate this country as much as they hate Trump. They're really looking bad these days. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.
