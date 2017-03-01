There are on the Sthelensstar.co.uk story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties with Vladimir Putin. In it, Sthelensstar.co.uk reports that:

President Donald Trump has called for "an immediate investigation" into senior Democrat Charles Schumer's ties to Russian resident Vladimir Putin. The president tweeted a photo of the two men holding coffee and doughnuts at a New York City petrol station and called the Senate Minority Leader "a total hypocrite".

