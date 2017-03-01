Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties with Vladimir Putin
President Donald Trump has called for "an immediate investigation" into senior Democrat Charles Schumer's ties to Russian resident Vladimir Putin. The president tweeted a photo of the two men holding coffee and doughnuts at a New York City petrol station and called the Senate Minority Leader "a total hypocrite".
#1 12 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!!
This idiot ashhole would be hilarious if he wasn't the so-called "President"
SAD!!!
#2 11 hrs ago
What's hilarious is Joe Biden's married son porking his brother's widow.....cool, huh?
#3 11 hrs ago
the Fun just Starting!! ;-00h, forgot about Wiki leak & Edward Snowden!! ;-000, do U know HU & Wear IT""'''S leak? ;)
#4 11 hrs ago
After looking at this post,you should return to the drive up window and learn the difference between a McNugget and the brown clumps you post.
#5 11 hrs ago
LOL . . . it's the classic Straw-man argument, turn it around and accuse the other side.
#7 11 hrs ago
Oh look,the idiot pushed the pause button while watching his"Barber Shop Anthology"to post some internet drivel.Back to the fields,Puddin Heyd.
Saint Paul, MN
#8 11 hrs ago
The alt-leftists will try and stop any investigation, turns out the only colluding going on was the democrats with the Russians.
http://www.westernjournalism.com/democratic-s...
#11 9 hrs ago
There are meetings, exchanges of gifts and many parties Democrats have done all the time with foreign dignitaries. They now falsely accusing Sessions. As this is further exposed, the long established reality of Democrats inclined to self-exposure will be realized again. There is a long history of Democrats actually dealing directly with Communists in Russia to undermine American policies. Ted Kennedy met with them as Soviets. The Obama appointed Communist sympathizer John Kerry met and tried to make deals with Communists actively killing American men and women as he spoke. There are hundreds of examples of actual treasonous behavior by Democrats with the Soviets, while only official business is ever done by Republicans, even after the Russians rejected the Soviet. Democrats are attempting an illegal coup in America, just as they funded and armed an illegal coup in Ukraine.
#13 8 hrs ago
Since Russia (which is trying to form back into the former USSR)which has a lot in common with Barry's Marxist's views, one only has to see the alignment for what it is.
PLAN: Have Russia purposely meet with members of the Trump administration before the election.
In the mean time, Obama and his Marxist cohorts keep records of such engagements (given to them by the Russians themselves) so to use in the event of a Trump victory.
The idea is that they can use this information to possibly get Trump impeached and also put a big black eye on the Republican Party.
Goal: Undermine the anti-Marxist/anit-socialist/an ti- big government movement gaining momentum in the American electorate.
END GAME:
1. Create a total Marxist system of government in America
2. In case number (1) fails, civil war will be unavoidable, leaving the United States fighting itself and no longer a superpower. This leaves Russia (USSR) only to benefit at our demise.
That's it folks.
#14 7 hrs ago
See Obama started all this BS. Russia is scared with a Republican in office. Like the good Muslim Obama friend Rev Write said. The Chickens have come home to roost. Obama laid the egg and well they have hatched. We Americans are taking back America and no matter what fool hearten BS stories that Liberal make up will stop us!!! See Liberals America has moved on and passed up the Liberal; media and their lies. The press is a dying breed.
#15 4 hrs ago
LOL!!
Says the kid living in a literal shythole.
Hilarious?
SAD!
#16 4 hrs ago
White Power! America is having its last party over the next couple years,
Enjoy it while you can.
#17 3 hrs ago
White Power? Where did that come from Racist?
#19 3 hrs ago
The screeching banshee type hysteria using false narratives being generated by the Democrat leadership is a very dangerous jingoism potentially reigniting distrust between good peoples. It is not appropriate for two modern countries in the Twenty-First Century.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
289
Location hidden
#20 2 hrs ago
You have used it all week. Glad you finally admit it. Liberals have new ideas.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
289
Location hidden
#21 2 hrs ago
Funny little boy, always spouting the ridiculous.
#22 2 hrs ago
Ask yourself this simple question. Did Trump's team meet with representatives of all the superpowers or just Russia. Try to be objective and look beyond your love for Trump. You are like the cheated on spouse, you just don't believe it could happen with someone you love.
#23 2 hrs ago
Well as Obama said to the Russians before his last election__________
Pot meet black kettle.
#24 2 hrs ago
No ask yourself Liberal if Obama for 8 years release terrorist and then sat down with Iran who backed Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic terrorist in Yemen and Libya that killed 4 Americans!!! You Liberals seem somehow forget Obama faults. Shut up!!!
#25 1 hr ago
It appears that after being sworn in as president they have visited all over the place. But shucks reality is highly overrated.
