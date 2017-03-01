Trump demands probe into top Democrat...

Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties with Vladimir Putin

There are 21 comments on the Sthelensstar.co.uk story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties with Vladimir Putin. In it, Sthelensstar.co.uk reports that:

President Donald Trump has called for "an immediate investigation" into senior Democrat Charles Schumer's ties to Russian resident Vladimir Putin. The president tweeted a photo of the two men holding coffee and doughnuts at a New York City petrol station and called the Senate Minority Leader "a total hypocrite".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 12 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

This idiot ashhole would be hilarious if he wasn't the so-called "President"

SAD!!!

Judged:

5

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Soetoro

Greeneville, TN

#2 11 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

This idiot ashhole would be hilarious if he wasn't the so-called "President"

SAD!!!
What's hilarious is Joe Biden's married son porking his brother's widow.....cool, huh?

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gooooogle AZ

Phoenix, AZ

#3 11 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

This idiot ashhole would be hilarious if he wasn't the so-called "President"

SAD!!!
the Fun just Starting!! ;-00h, forgot about Wiki leak & Edward Snowden!! ;-000, do U know HU & Wear IT""'''S leak? ;)

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#4 11 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

This idiot ashhole would be hilarious if he wasn't the so-called "President"

SAD!!!
After looking at this post,you should return to the drive up window and learn the difference between a McNugget and the brown clumps you post.

Judged:

5

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#5 11 hrs ago
LOL . . . it's the classic Straw-man argument, turn it around and accuse the other side.

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#7 11 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
LOL ... it's the classic Straw-man argument, turn it around and accuse the other side.
Oh look,the idiot pushed the pause button while watching his"Barber Shop Anthology"to post some internet drivel.Back to the fields,Puddin Heyd.

Judged:

5

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#8 11 hrs ago
The alt-leftists will try and stop any investigation, turns out the only colluding going on was the democrats with the Russians.

http://www.westernjournalism.com/democratic-s...

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#11 9 hrs ago
There are meetings, exchanges of gifts and many parties Democrats have done all the time with foreign dignitaries. They now falsely accusing Sessions. As this is further exposed, the long established reality of Democrats inclined to self-exposure will be realized again. There is a long history of Democrats actually dealing directly with Communists in Russia to undermine American policies. Ted Kennedy met with them as Soviets. The Obama appointed Communist sympathizer John Kerry met and tried to make deals with Communists actively killing American men and women as he spoke. There are hundreds of examples of actual treasonous behavior by Democrats with the Soviets, while only official business is ever done by Republicans, even after the Russians rejected the Soviet. Democrats are attempting an illegal coup in America, just as they funded and armed an illegal coup in Ukraine.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#13 8 hrs ago
Since Russia (which is trying to form back into the former USSR)which has a lot in common with Barry's Marxist's views, one only has to see the alignment for what it is.

PLAN: Have Russia purposely meet with members of the Trump administration before the election.

In the mean time, Obama and his Marxist cohorts keep records of such engagements (given to them by the Russians themselves) so to use in the event of a Trump victory.

The idea is that they can use this information to possibly get Trump impeached and also put a big black eye on the Republican Party.

Goal: Undermine the anti-Marxist/anit-socialist/an ti- big government movement gaining momentum in the American electorate.

END GAME:
1. Create a total Marxist system of government in America
2. In case number (1) fails, civil war will be unavoidable, leaving the United States fighting itself and no longer a superpower. This leaves Russia (USSR) only to benefit at our demise.

That's it folks.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#14 7 hrs ago
See Obama started all this BS. Russia is scared with a Republican in office. Like the good Muslim Obama friend Rev Write said. The Chickens have come home to roost. Obama laid the egg and well they have hatched. We Americans are taking back America and no matter what fool hearten BS stories that Liberal make up will stop us!!! See Liberals America has moved on and passed up the Liberal; media and their lies. The press is a dying breed.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#15 4 hrs ago
Hillary got thumped wrote:
<quoted text>After looking at this post,you should return to the drive up window and learn the difference between a McNugget and the brown clumps you post.
LOL!!

Says the kid living in a literal shythole.

Hilarious?

SAD!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#16 4 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
See Obama started all this BS. Russia is scared with a Republican in office. Like the good Muslim Obama friend Rev Write said. The Chickens have come home to roost. Obama laid the egg and well they have hatched. We Americans are taking back America and no matter what fool hearten BS stories that Liberal make up will stop us!!! See Liberals America has moved on and passed up the Liberal; media and their lies. The press is a dying breed.
White Power! America is having its last party over the next couple years,

Enjoy it while you can.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#17 3 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

White Power! America is having its last party over the next couple years,

Enjoy it while you can.
White Power? Where did that come from Racist?

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#19 3 hrs ago
The screeching banshee type hysteria using false narratives being generated by the Democrat leadership is a very dangerous jingoism potentially reigniting distrust between good peoples. It is not appropriate for two modern countries in the Twenty-First Century.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

289

Location hidden
#20 2 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
LOL ... it's the classic Straw-man argument, turn it around and accuse the other side.
You have used it all week. Glad you finally admit it. Liberals have new ideas.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

289

Location hidden
#21 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

White Power! America is having its last party over the next couple years,

Enjoy it while you can.
Funny little boy, always spouting the ridiculous.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LonelyHart

North Augusta, SC

#22 2 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The screeching banshee type hysteria using false narratives being generated by the Democrat leadership is a very dangerous jingoism potentially reigniting distrust between good peoples. It is not appropriate for two modern countries in the Twenty-First Century.
Ask yourself this simple question. Did Trump's team meet with representatives of all the superpowers or just Russia. Try to be objective and look beyond your love for Trump. You are like the cheated on spouse, you just don't believe it could happen with someone you love.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#23 2 hrs ago
LonelyHart wrote:
<quoted text>

Ask yourself this simple question. Did Trump's team meet with representatives of all the superpowers or just Russia. Try to be objective and look beyond your love for Trump. You are like the cheated on spouse, you just don't believe it could happen with someone you love.
Well as Obama said to the Russians before his last election__________

Pot meet black kettle.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#24 2 hrs ago
LonelyHart wrote:
<quoted text>

Ask yourself this simple question. Did Trump's team meet with representatives of all the superpowers or just Russia. Try to be objective and look beyond your love for Trump. You are like the cheated on spouse, you just don't believe it could happen with someone you love.
No ask yourself Liberal if Obama for 8 years release terrorist and then sat down with Iran who backed Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic terrorist in Yemen and Libya that killed 4 Americans!!! You Liberals seem somehow forget Obama faults. Shut up!!!

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#25 1 hr ago
LonelyHart wrote:
<quoted text>

Ask yourself this simple question. Did Trump's team meet with representatives of all the superpowers or just Russia. Try to be objective and look beyond your love for Trump. You are like the cheated on spouse, you just don't believe it could happen with someone you love.
It appears that after being sworn in as president they have visited all over the place. But shucks reality is highly overrated.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 24 mins ago 8:31 a.m.Oprah for president? ... 2 min SURELY NOT 107
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Crow 259,559
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties 2 min Ms Sassy 17
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 2 min Donald duck Von T... 203
News Jeff Sessions spoke with Russia ambassador twic... 3 min kuda 87
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min RoxLo 1,501,094
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 5 min Nine eleven 37
News Trump's A-G accused of 'lying under oath' 8 min RoxLo 289
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Justice Dale 238,151
News In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's... 26 min slick willie expl... 138
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 47 min Keg Party 413,595
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 51 min Texxy the Indepen... 21,684
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC