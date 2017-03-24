Trump delivers his news to newspaper ...

Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters

There are 16 comments on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

President Donald Trump went old school on Friday, calling reporters from The Washington Post and The New York Times to announce that he had ordered a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare pulled from consideration in the House when it became clear there weren't enough votes for passage. One of those reporters - Robert Costa of the Post - tweeted news from the surprise phone call a minute after getting it while the president was still talking.

visitor

Reading, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
I just hope Trump does the right thing concerning Healthcare, I think it will be alright.

Judged:

1

1

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#2 11 hrs ago
visitor wrote:
I just hope Trump does the right thing concerning Healthcare, I think it will be alright.
President Trump is not one to give up so easily, things will work out for the best as obama/care premiums sky rocket and explodes THEN THE LIBERALS will be screaming for Mr Trump to DO SOMETHING or everyone is gonna die without coverage cause the premiums are to high to pay ! GOD BLESS MR TRUMP, USA and all patriots !!

Judged:

1

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 4 hrs ago
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante wrote:
<quoted text>

President Trump is not one to give up so easily, things will work out for the best as obama/care premiums sky rocket and explodes THEN THE LIBERALS will be screaming for Mr Trump to DO SOMETHING or everyone is gonna die without coverage cause the premiums are to high to pay ! GOD BLESS MR TRUMP, USA and all patriots !!
Seems the swamp has drained Mr. tRump.

Judged:

1

1

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

665

Location hidden
#4 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Seems the swamp has drained Mr. tRump.
No, it drained Hillary and her Iranian playmate.

Judged:

1

1

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,109

The Left Coast

#5 2 hrs ago
Trump lost one. But, where are the protests, riots, burning cars, pinkpussy hats, blocking off roads, crying and screaming?
jonjedi

Piscataway, NJ

#6 2 hrs ago
Fck the reporters. They are a bunch of mo's.
WHERE

Georgetown, IN

#7 2 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Trump lost one. But, where are the protests, riots, burning cars, pinkpussy hats, blocking off roads, crying and screaming?
That's the liberal's.
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#8 2 hrs ago
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante wrote:
<quoted text>

President Trump is not one to give up so easily, things will work out for the best as obama/care premiums sky rocket and explodes THEN THE LIBERALS will be screaming for Mr Trump to DO SOMETHING or everyone is gonna die without coverage cause the premiums are to high to pay ! GOD BLESS MR TRUMP, USA and all patriots !!
Yea, and for the 63rd time, after a Republican ACA repeal attempt , see you next time.

Judged:

1

1

1

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#9 2 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Trump lost one. But, where are the protests, riots, burning cars, pinkpussy hats, blocking off roads, crying and screaming?
Actually it's quite more than one Trump's loss. That's the second failure just tho week. His second Muslim Ban was iced by Federal Courts

Failure is a frequent occurrence for this administration

Judged:

1

1

1

visitor

Reading, PA

#10 40 min ago
I just luv those faces Trump makes. LOL
jonjedi

Piscataway, NJ

#11 37 min ago
YourFaceMyAss
visitor

Reading, PA

#12 35 min ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Actually it's quite more than one Trump's loss. That's the second failure just tho week. His second Muslim Ban was iced by Federal Courts

Failure is a frequent occurrence for this administration
All Administrations have their pitfalls...but their really not pitfalls, just temporary hold-ups. Overrides happen all the time in politics.
visitor

Reading, PA

#13 34 min ago
typo - the're
jonjedi

Piscataway, NJ

#16 21 min ago
visitor wrote:
typo - the're
Try again, sugarTits
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#17 17 min ago
RustyS wrote:
Trump lost one. But, where are the protests, riots, burning cars, pinkpussy hats, blocking off roads, crying and screaming?
Watch the live feed of Comgress pulling the bill.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#18 11 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
No, it drained Hillary and her Iranian playmate.
Exactly how did Hillary cause the fake president to fall flat on his lying face yet again?

You're REALLY not very bright, are you cupcake?
