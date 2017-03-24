Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters
There are 16 comments on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters.
President Donald Trump went old school on Friday, calling reporters from The Washington Post and The New York Times to announce that he had ordered a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare pulled from consideration in the House when it became clear there weren't enough votes for passage. One of those reporters - Robert Costa of the Post - tweeted news from the surprise phone call a minute after getting it while the president was still talking.
#1 14 hrs ago
I just hope Trump does the right thing concerning Healthcare, I think it will be alright.
#2 11 hrs ago
President Trump is not one to give up so easily, things will work out for the best as obama/care premiums sky rocket and explodes THEN THE LIBERALS will be screaming for Mr Trump to DO SOMETHING or everyone is gonna die without coverage cause the premiums are to high to pay ! GOD BLESS MR TRUMP, USA and all patriots !!
#3 4 hrs ago
Seems the swamp has drained Mr. tRump.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
665
Location hidden
#4 4 hrs ago
No, it drained Hillary and her Iranian playmate.
Since: Mar 09
11,109
The Left Coast
#5 2 hrs ago
Trump lost one. But, where are the protests, riots, burning cars, pinkpussy hats, blocking off roads, crying and screaming?
#6 2 hrs ago
Fck the reporters. They are a bunch of mo's.
#7 2 hrs ago
That's the liberal's.
#8 2 hrs ago
Yea, and for the 63rd time, after a Republican ACA repeal attempt , see you next time.
#9 2 hrs ago
Actually it's quite more than one Trump's loss. That's the second failure just tho week. His second Muslim Ban was iced by Federal Courts
Failure is a frequent occurrence for this administration
#10 40 min ago
I just luv those faces Trump makes. LOL
#11 37 min ago
YourFaceMyAss
#12 35 min ago
All Administrations have their pitfalls...but their really not pitfalls, just temporary hold-ups. Overrides happen all the time in politics.
#13 34 min ago
typo - the're
#16 21 min ago
Try again, sugarTits
#17 17 min ago
Watch the live feed of Comgress pulling the bill.
#18 11 min ago
Exactly how did Hillary cause the fake president to fall flat on his lying face yet again?
You're REALLY not very bright, are you cupcake?
