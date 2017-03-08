Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested...

There are 20 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump rally.

Texxy the Independent

Spring, TX

#1 14 hrs ago
Let's pop this one up here. 'Flakes don't fare well in jail.

Texxy the Independent

Spring, TX

#2 14 hrs ago
Woody Kaine allegedly resisted arrest. Is this a felony or what?

Texxy the Independent

Spring, TX

#3 14 hrs ago
That's a felony charge, son. He's only 24. His brain is not even completely ready for real life, much less prison life.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,365

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 14 hrs ago
You MUST be proud Tim......

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#5 13 hrs ago
Texxy the Independent wrote:
That's a felony charge, son. He's only 24. His brain is not even completely ready for real life, much less prison life.
Kaine was released from the Ramsey County jail on Tuesday morning.
According to the Pioneer Press, no charges were filed against him or the other people who were arrested by St. Paul police.
St. Paul City Attorney Samuel Clark is reviewing the case for possible misdemeanor charges.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

388

Location hidden
#6 13 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
You MUST be proud Tim......
He must be more loony than his father appeared at the debates.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

388

Location hidden
#7 13 hrs ago
Texxy the Independent wrote:
Let's pop this one up here.'Flakes don't fare well in jail.
He could wear a ponytail and act like Bruce.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,365

Lake Geneva, WI

#8 12 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

He must be more loony than his father appeared at the debates.
https://mulpix.com/post/1372795409315262448.h...

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,049

The Left Coast

#9 11 hrs ago
Let me guess. He has no job, never has and his mommy gives him a substantial 'allowance' and does his laundry when he's home.

Texxy the Independent

Spring, TX

#10 11 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Let me guess. He has no job, never has and his mommy gives him a substantial 'allowance' and does his laundry when he's home.
I read his parents encourage their kids to protest.

I think Woody went to college but no idea what courses he took. His arrest put him on the map.

Now you have McCain with a Palin team that couldn't win and a Clinton/Kaine team that couldn't win.

Raising Cain/Kaine.

I see patterns in things.

How about you?

Texxy the Independent

Spring, TX

#11 11 hrs ago
All I heard from his dad is that his son is home in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Elsewhere, it says he attended college in Minnesota.

His dad says he now knows he has to protest peacefully. Apparently, he thought shooting off fireworks inside a building was a good idea.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#12 11 hrs ago
Texxy the Independent wrote:
All I heard from his dad is that his son is home in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Elsewhere, it says he attended college in Minnesota.

His dad says he now knows he has to protest peacefully. Apparently, he thought shooting off fireworks inside a building was a good idea.
LOL, libitard wing nuts are unable to protest peacefully, may have something to do with the fact that they don't have anything to protest.

Hope he enjoyed his time in the Ramsey county jail, as an ignorant deadbeat I'm sure he made a few friends.

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#13 10 hrs ago
This Kaine kid is very feminine looking. Is he gay?

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#14 10 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
You MUST be proud Tim......
Compare this Kaine kid to Trump's kids. It's like night and day. The Trump kids are attractive, productive and successful. This Kaine kid looks like a transgender that hasn't had a bath in awhile, he's violent, and seems to have no direction in life.

SURELY NOT

Scottsburg, IN

#15 10 hrs ago
Julia wrote:
This Kaine kid is very feminine looking. Is he gay?
No, the rumor has it Tim Kaine caught him smoking pot and didn't report him, he just talked to him about brain development. Tim Kaine sang along to the rap songs his son was listening too, but he hummed the cuss words.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,891

Dump American Eagle

#16 9 hrs ago
The boy has loser written all over his mugshot....

Texxy the Independent

Spring, TX

#17 9 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Let me guess. He has no job, never has and his mommy gives him a substantial 'allowance' and does his laundry when he's home.
Attended college.

Parents live in Virginia. Woody reportedly lives in Minnesota. Older brother is a Marine.
Younger sibling attending college.

Maybe he is tired of being ignore (Woody in the Middle).
FireyFellow44

United States

#18 6 hrs ago
Wow!! Breaking News. I wonder who gives a damn.. He is a young white guy. Lucky thars all he did.
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,049

The Left Coast

#20 3 hrs ago
Texxy the Independent wrote:
<quoted text>

I read his parents encourage their kids to protest.

I think Woody went to college but no idea what courses he took. His arrest put him on the map.

Now you have McCain with a Palin team that couldn't win and a Clinton/Kaine team that couldn't win.

Raising Cain/Kaine.

I see patterns in things.

How about you?
It is the millennial way. It will only continue as long as there are trust funds.
Texxy the Independent

Spring, TX

#21 2 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>

It is the millennial way. It will only continue as long as there are trust funds.
In other news, Linda Sarsour and some others got arrested today. I don't think her issues have anything to do with being a millenial.
