Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump rally
There are 20 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump rally. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
#1 14 hrs ago
Let's pop this one up here. 'Flakes don't fare well in jail.
#2 14 hrs ago
Woody Kaine allegedly resisted arrest. Is this a felony or what?
#3 14 hrs ago
That's a felony charge, son. He's only 24. His brain is not even completely ready for real life, much less prison life.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,365
#4 14 hrs ago
You MUST be proud Tim......
#5 13 hrs ago
Kaine was released from the Ramsey County jail on Tuesday morning.
According to the Pioneer Press, no charges were filed against him or the other people who were arrested by St. Paul police.
St. Paul City Attorney Samuel Clark is reviewing the case for possible misdemeanor charges.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
388
Location hidden
#6 13 hrs ago
He must be more loony than his father appeared at the debates.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
388
Location hidden
#7 13 hrs ago
He could wear a ponytail and act like Bruce.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,365
#8 12 hrs ago
https://mulpix.com/post/1372795409315262448.h...
Since: Mar 09
11,049
The Left Coast
#9 11 hrs ago
Let me guess. He has no job, never has and his mommy gives him a substantial 'allowance' and does his laundry when he's home.
#10 11 hrs ago
I read his parents encourage their kids to protest.
I think Woody went to college but no idea what courses he took. His arrest put him on the map.
Now you have McCain with a Palin team that couldn't win and a Clinton/Kaine team that couldn't win.
Raising Cain/Kaine.
I see patterns in things.
How about you?
#11 11 hrs ago
All I heard from his dad is that his son is home in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Elsewhere, it says he attended college in Minnesota.
His dad says he now knows he has to protest peacefully. Apparently, he thought shooting off fireworks inside a building was a good idea.
Saint Paul, MN
|
#12 11 hrs ago
LOL, libitard wing nuts are unable to protest peacefully, may have something to do with the fact that they don't have anything to protest.
Hope he enjoyed his time in the Ramsey county jail, as an ignorant deadbeat I'm sure he made a few friends.
#13 10 hrs ago
This Kaine kid is very feminine looking. Is he gay?
#14 10 hrs ago
Compare this Kaine kid to Trump's kids. It's like night and day. The Trump kids are attractive, productive and successful. This Kaine kid looks like a transgender that hasn't had a bath in awhile, he's violent, and seems to have no direction in life.
#15 10 hrs ago
No, the rumor has it Tim Kaine caught him smoking pot and didn't report him, he just talked to him about brain development. Tim Kaine sang along to the rap songs his son was listening too, but he hummed the cuss words.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,891
Dump American Eagle
#16 9 hrs ago
The boy has loser written all over his mugshot....
#17 9 hrs ago
Attended college.
Parents live in Virginia. Woody reportedly lives in Minnesota. Older brother is a Marine.
Younger sibling attending college.
Maybe he is tired of being ignore (Woody in the Middle).
United States
|
#18 6 hrs ago
Wow!! Breaking News. I wonder who gives a damn.. He is a young white guy. Lucky thars all he did.
Since: Mar 09
11,049
The Left Coast
#20 3 hrs ago
It is the millennial way. It will only continue as long as there are trust funds.
#21 2 hrs ago
In other news, Linda Sarsour and some others got arrested today. I don't think her issues have anything to do with being a millenial.
