Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House visit
There are 14 comments on the The Republic story from 11 hrs ago, titled Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House visit. In it, The Republic reports that:
Saudi Arabia's royal court said Monday the kingdom's second-in-line to the throne will meet President Donald Trump at the White House in the highest-level visit to Washington by a Saudi royal since November's presidential election. Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also defense minister and King Salman's son, is scheduled to start his Washington visit on Thursday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
At least this might be interesting.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,011
Location hidden
|
#2 8 hrs ago
hopefully trump will not kiss his filthy ring or hand like so many of our so called leaders have,since he is coming to the USA he should show respect by taking off the head gear and shake hands like is American custom. he maybe royalty in his homeland yet that is all.
also none of our female leaders should cover their heads for these folks or walk behind them like they have their females do,it is sick.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
460
Location hidden
|
#3 7 hrs ago
First question to the Prince, do you still beat your wives? It would make a good Saudi Country Song. I beat my wife and kiss my camel.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
I think the Prince will approve Trump having 3 wives, 3 sons and 2 daughters.
I just hope they don't try to serve him a Michelle O. calorie conscience lunch room sort of a meal.
Here's your 3 oz of meat for the week and some chopped up peppers. Bon appetit! Trump will, no doubt, have more sense and if he doesn't, his wife will.
Bucket of KFC, McDonald's, pizza and bowling? I think not.
|
#5 3 hrs ago
If that Saudi Prince doesn't staying at Trump International Hotel for the duration of his vist then no more arms sales to Saudi Arabia. And that scarf he's wearing had better be adapted from one of Ivanka's branded dresses you used to be able to buy at Nordstrom.
|
#6 3 hrs ago
Oh, some problems with my writing there. Naturally you can tell from my sentiments that Arabic is my first language.
|
#7 3 hrs ago
And extremely dangerous, and completely STUPID, of TRUMP!
|
#8 3 hrs ago
TRUMP IS NOW CALLING IVANKA, HIS "WIFE"??? HOLY CRAP! Lock Him Up, Lock him up, Lock Him Up...
|
#9 3 hrs ago
Would you be happier if he arrived wearing Bermuda shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, a male fanny pack,
some New Balance tennis shoes and a Big Gulp? It isn't going to happen.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,011
Location hidden
|
#10 2 hrs ago
i would prefer a US president not bow down and kiss rear like so many have done,it is sickening.
|
#11 2 hrs ago
Billions
Oil
Power
Any other questions?
Then people don't want fracking or pipelines in USA either.
What do you choose?
|
#12 1 hr ago
This so-called president prefers his 12oz top sirloin well done, with ketchup.
Not just manners of a 5 year old, but the tastes of one too.
|
#13 1 hr ago
I don't think he'll bow like Obama did.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,011
Location hidden
|
#14 48 min ago
after they bank rolled 9-11 i have a good idea about their oil. we do have fools selling them farm land. have to look up how much they rely on the US for food and protection as well.
we would be better off to get away from imported oil,we came close ,then through in the towel.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|1 min
|WEDONTKNOW
|650
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|2 min
|Faith Michigan
|11
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Julia
|238,764
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Slappy McGee
|1,505,597
|U.S. lawmaker's controversial tweet on immigrat...
|5 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|8 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|3,046
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|8 min
|Drumpfbot Watch
|403
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|23 min
|Faith
|124
|Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|559
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC