Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to fight crime
There are 1 comment on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 7 hrs ago, titled Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to fight crime.
Standing at left is Oakland homicide detective Jason Turner.... . In this Friday, March 10, 2017, photo, from left Russell Nimmo, FBI supervisory special agent, and FBI agent Paul Healy talk with Oakland police detective Brad Baker outside the offices of the Oakland Safe Streets Task Force in... .
#1 6 hrs ago
I was going to say he could spend his time looking into this so-called president's incessant stream of lies on a fairly low budget.
But round trip tickets to Florida add up, and tRump recently doubled the membership fees for Maralago to $200,000, plus $14,000 in annual dues, plus $1,000/night to actually stay there.
I'm not sure if that covers the greens fees so that you could find tRump in his "office", or not.
