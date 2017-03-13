Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear Texas Senate
There are 7 comments on the The Progress story from 7 hrs ago, titled Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear Texas Senate.
A North Carolina-style "bathroom bill" in Texas won preliminary approval Tuesday in the state Senate over the objections of big businesses including Amazon and American Airlines, celebrities such as Lady Gaga and warnings from the NFL and NBA. But the bill, which requires transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate, still faces big obstacles that could ultimately derail the proposal in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,171
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Nobody can change the shape of their pelvic-bone which is very different for male & female.
Too bad homosexuality is a demon-driven compulsion and not just a mental illness. Their so-called "same-sex marriages" can NEVER be physically consummated.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Not in a way that isn't utterly disgusting to imagine.
|
#3 4 hrs ago
It's much easier to shop online at home or run into the grocery store only long enough to not have ot use the facilities. I don't want to have to wonder if some pervert/terrorist/illegal/crim inal is hiding in the bathroom, poised to do harm.
Who wants to shop at Target or the other stores on the list anyway?
|
#4 3 hrs ago
I really cannot believe that "bathroom rights" has even become an issue.....This whole "political correctness" thing has gone out of control. Why does everyone have to be a victim?
|
#5 3 hrs ago
We were always told to avoid public restrooms if possible, not to touch the toilet seats and to always wash our hands with soap.
|
#6 2 hrs ago
Never make eye contact, always wash your hands.
Other than that, who cares?
|
#7 2 hrs ago
I have a trailer hitch and trailer. I can always make it into a port a potty if things get too rough.
You must be talking about men because they pee with their penises hanging out. Animals.
|
|
