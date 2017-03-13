Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poise...

Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear Texas Senate

A North Carolina-style "bathroom bill" in Texas won preliminary approval Tuesday in the state Senate over the objections of big businesses including Amazon and American Airlines, celebrities such as Lady Gaga and warnings from the NFL and NBA. But the bill, which requires transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate, still faces big obstacles that could ultimately derail the proposal in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,171

Casper, WY

#1 4 hrs ago
Nobody can change the shape of their pelvic-bone which is very different for male & female.
Too bad homosexuality is a demon-driven compulsion and not just a mental illness. Their so-called "same-sex marriages" can NEVER be physically consummated.

Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#2 4 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
Nobody can change the shape of their pelvic-bone which is very different for male & female.
Too bad homosexuality is a demon-driven compulsion and not just a mental illness. Their so-called "same-sex marriages" can NEVER be physically consummated.
Not in a way that isn't utterly disgusting to imagine.

Texxy

Spring, TX

#3 4 hrs ago
It's much easier to shop online at home or run into the grocery store only long enough to not have ot use the facilities. I don't want to have to wonder if some pervert/terrorist/illegal/crim inal is hiding in the bathroom, poised to do harm.

Who wants to shop at Target or the other stores on the list anyway?
Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#4 3 hrs ago
I really cannot believe that "bathroom rights" has even become an issue.....This whole "political correctness" thing has gone out of control. Why does everyone have to be a victim?
Texxy

Spring, TX

#5 3 hrs ago
Faith wrote:
I really cannot believe that "bathroom rights" has even become an issue.....This whole "political correctness" thing has gone out of control. Why does everyone have to be a victim?
We were always told to avoid public restrooms if possible, not to touch the toilet seats and to always wash our hands with soap.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 2 hrs ago
Texxy wrote:
<quoted text>

We were always told to avoid public restrooms if possible, not to touch the toilet seats and to always wash our hands with soap.
Never make eye contact, always wash your hands.

Other than that, who cares?
Texxy

Spring, TX

#7 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Never make eye contact, always wash your hands.

Other than that, who cares?
I have a trailer hitch and trailer. I can always make it into a port a potty if things get too rough.

You must be talking about men because they pee with their penises hanging out. Animals.
Chicago, IL

