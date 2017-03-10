The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staffers skip work
There are 13 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staffers skip work. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
Women all over the world mark the women's day with rallies and protests to highlight the... . Women display placards during a rally at the U.S. Embassy to mark International Women's Day Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.
#1 15 hrs ago
Let me add this:
"Grab them by the kitty"
"Russian Pissing Contest"
"Women groped, too many to count"
"LOVES his daughter"
"Disrespects his post escort wife"
"Looms over Hillary in debates"
"Debases female candidates"
"Debases and leers at partial nude teenage beauty contestants"
I'm tired, this list might never end :-/
#2 15 hrs ago
Got it out of your system now. Shake it off and wake up, but Trump is still your president.
#3 14 hrs ago
Thanks for listing all of my Presidential Accomplishments. I am so proud of them.
As First HeLady, I could have added to that list. But trash like you spocko didn't vote for my wife twice like you were suppose to. Now I am stuck with that witch and its all your fault.
#4 12 hrs ago
Obama is gone now, you can rest.
#5 12 hrs ago
Dammit, when I checked this morning, the wife was still there.
United States
#6 12 hrs ago
Well surprise surprise who woulda thunk it? The White House female live in hostages were not allowed or new better than to break that suction on Trumps tinkler if they wanted to keep their jail sentences intact for the next 3+ years As if.... Laughable..
United States
#8 12 hrs ago
Oop,s not so fast scar face. How soon you forget..Remember how all of you screamed that Obama was not Your President? Well that same noise remains with us. At least Obama won the vote of American people. Trump is not a President at all. The step at being POTUS is to have a clue of the workings of the office .Not make it up while serving his OJT SESSIONS.
#9 12 hrs ago
A day without women? How about a week, or maybe a month of peace, and quiet?
It should not be a war of the races.
It should not be a war of the sexes.
This day without women thing was so important, few even know what it is about. Maybe they will suffer the same fate as the day without immi=grunts thing and loose their jobs also.
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,420
outdoors
#12 11 hrs ago
Sounds to me like the notion of petty politics is nicely ignored by intelligent people. I noticed nothing, here in Baltimore.
Since: Mar 09
11,049
The Left Coast
#14 8 hrs ago
This was day without leftist radical feminists. The country did not skip a beat because it was a day of women's productivity, caring for their family and it celebrated women's true partnership to making the world a better place for their loved ones.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
391
Location hidden
#16 2 hrs ago
Several schools were let out yesterday due to the female teachers skipping school to protest. They will tell you though when the want more money it is for the children. They are not fooling anyone.
#17 2 hrs ago
Women suck!
United States
#18 5 min ago
Doesn't support equal pay for equal work.
Doesn't support or understand the unique needs for women's healthcare.
Compares his wife to others with side by side photos.
Appeared regularly on Howard Stern to rate various women's appearances, brag about his "prowess" and his access to young women because he owned the Miss Universe Pageant. This was all on a live radio show, when he absolutely knew he was being recorded.
What is especially disturbing is that all those who voted for him continue to ignore his bad manners and enable him to tweet out boldface lies unchecked.
It will not end until Trump does something so heinous that there is no room for excuses.
That will possibly mean many people will be harmed.
The GOP has absolutely no redeeming value if they allow this to happen because not a single one of them has the courage to stand up to this childish monster they allow to occupy the Oval Office.
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
