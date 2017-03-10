The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. K...

The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean protests

There are 3 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 11 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean protests.

A protester wearing a mask, attends during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on... .

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
They do know how to party...
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

428

Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
These loons are not the smartest tools in the box. This isn't Boston.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,377

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 7 hrs ago
How is it that many of these "protests" (all around the world) end up as riots with people being hurt or killed?

Just saying....

Chicago, IL

