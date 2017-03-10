The Latest: Massachusetts calls US tr...

The Latest: Massachusetts calls US travel ban 'unlawful'

There are 21 comments on the WLNE-TV Providence story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Massachusetts calls US travel ban 'unlawful'.

The s... . FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, a security camera warning sign is seen at the Muslim Association of Hawaii in Honolulu.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 13 hrs ago
Unless this is merely "Fake News" again, the State of Massachusetts is aware that it cannot determine Federal laws. It can take the issue to the Supreme Court. It may also choose to violate Federal law, at whatever risk involved. In short, a law is not unlawful unless it violates Civil Rights. And it's up to Mass to clarify what "Rights" are being violated, and who is entitled to the rights in question.

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,356

MILKY WAY

#4 12 hrs ago
Can't wait for the Boston Marathon.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#5 11 hrs ago
The state of Massachusetts better get better legal advise, they couldn't be more wrong on this one.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

428

Location hidden
#7 2 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
The state of Massachusetts better get better legal advise, they couldn't be more wrong on this one.
It is almost embarrassing what the original thirteen colonies has become.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8 1 hr ago
I doubt this Muslim ban will have much more traction than the last one, but it makes this so-called president's zipper-head followers pop a tent in their Depends.

Frees tRump up for another hard weekend of golf.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#9 1 hr ago
Fcvk Rump wrote:
I doubt this Muslim ban will have much more traction than the last one, but it makes this so-called president's zipper-head followers pop a tent in their Depends.

Frees tRump up for another hard weekend of golf.
Must be following Obama's lead.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#10 1 hr ago
USA Today wrote:
Unless this is merely "Fake News" again, the State of Massachusetts is aware that it cannot determine Federal laws. It can take the issue to the Supreme Court. It may also choose to violate Federal law, at whatever risk involved. In short, a law is not unlawful unless it violates Civil Rights. And it's up to Mass to clarify what "Rights" are being violated, and who is entitled to the rights in question.
You do know an XO isn't Federal Law by any stretch of the imagination, don't you?

Of course not.

You've no greater grasp of policy or politics than this so-called president.

Sad!

kuda

Edison, NJ

#11 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

It is almost embarrassing what the original thirteen colonies has become.
The original thirteen colonies were progressive enough to contest their colonial status. As in colonial America, there were conservative loyalists, but their voices were offset by insightful progressives. We have progressives to thank for founding the United States as a sovereign nation.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#12 1 hr ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>
Must be following Obama's lead.
Difference being Obama never said:Â“IÂ’m going to be working for you, IÂ’m not going to have time to go play golf.Â”
This quote is accurate and was spoken by candidate tRump at a campaign rally in Virginia on 8 August 2016
The candidate repeated this several times on the campaign trail.

He recently cahanged his tune to "It ok's to play golf with heads of state" but one wonders where Rory McIllroy fits into that.

He also beat Obama onto the links by almost 4 months, heading out to the links the weekend after his poorly attended appointment to office, while Obama at least got some work done before needing to "escape" the White House
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#13 44 min ago
Mikey wrote:
The state of Massachusetts better get better legal advise, they couldn't be more wrong on this one.
That was your position on the last Trump illegal Muslim Ban.
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#14 39 min ago
kuda wrote:
<quoted text>

The original thirteen colonies were progressive enough to contest their colonial status. As in colonial America, there were conservative loyalists, but their voices were offset by insightful progressives. We have progressives to thank for founding the United States as a sovereign nation.
Conservative progressives.
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#15 37 min ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>
Must be following Obama's lead.
Not in a million years. By thus time in 2009 Obama had put together significant changes and policies that laid the groundwork for 75 straight months of job and economic growth and reducing the amount of uninsured American citizens

Trump outside of golfing has only laid claim to taking credit for proposed corporate expansion projects developed during the Obama administration
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#16 36 min ago
Fcvk Rump wrote:
<quoted text>
Difference being Obama never said:Ã‚Â“IÃ‚Â’m going to be working for you, IÃ‚Â’m not going to have time to go play golf.Ã‚Â”
This quote is accurate and was spoken by candidate tRump at a campaign rally in Virginia on 8 August 2016
The candidate repeated this several times on the campaign trail.

He recently cahanged his tune to "It ok's to play golf with heads of state" but one wonders where Rory McIllroy fits into that.

He also beat Obama onto the links by almost 4 months, heading out to the links the weekend after his poorly attended appointment to office, while Obama at least got some work done before needing to "escape" the White House
Trump beat Obama on the links? You would think Obama would be better after all of the golf.

Everyone needs an escape from work once in a while.

As I have written before, if Trump gave everyone one million dollars, and wiped their butts they would still complain.
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#17 32 min ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Not in a million years. By thus time in 2009 Obama had put together significant changes and policies that laid the groundwork for 75 straight months of job and economic growth and reducing the amount of uninsured American citizens

Trump outside of golfing has only laid claim to taking credit for proposed corporate expansion projects developed during the Obama administration
So, everything that went bad during Obama's eight years is Bush's fault, and everything good after Obama is Obama's success.

Spending money that is created out of thin air, or borrowed is not always prudent.
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#18 32 min ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

Conservative progressives.
Today they're known as Blue Dawg Democrats. Despite the common myth, Obama was a Blue Dawg Democrat

235,000 jobs created in February which is fortunately on pace with Obama's final job report for January 2017 of 238,000 jobs created.
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#19 25 min ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

Trump beat Obama on the links? You would think Obama would be better after all of the golf.

Everyone needs an escape from work once in a while.

As I have written before, if Trump gave everyone one million dollars, and wiped their butts they would still complain.
Trump was out vacationing and golfing immediately after his disappointing attended inaugural events. In the very same week. Trump approved the blotched Yemen raid from his table at his golf course club house in Florida. The raid was January 25
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#20 19 min ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Trump was out vacationing and golfing immediately after his disappointing attended inaugural events. In the very same week. Trump approved the blotched Yemen raid from his table at his golf course club house in Florida. The raid was January 25
So? People die when military raids occur. What about all of the military that was maimed, and died under Obama?
kuda

Edison, NJ

#21 18 min ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

Conservative progressives.
You can say "backward" when I say "forward," but "backward forward" is an oxymoron. Conservative colonists were British loyalists who for a variety of reasons opposed American secession from the Empire. They considered themselves British -- some felt strong loyalty as British subjects, some feared defiance of the British Empires authority, some feared economic upheaval and personal financial ruin by breaking away, etc.
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#22 18 min ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

So, everything that went bad during Obama's eight years is Bush's fault, and everything good after Obama is Obama's success.

Spending money that is created out of thin air, or borrowed is not always prudent.
What went bad?

Were you conscious of the condition of the United States. January 18th 2009, or two days before Obama took the reins of the nation?

The debt is a result of the insatiionable appetite for war cost and historic tax cuts under the Bush administration. Donald Trump as Republicans always do is now expanding military operations in far away lands and proposing even greater tax cuts for his peers.

Where does the Trump tax cuts leave you?
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#23 9 min ago
kuda wrote:
<quoted text>

You can say "backward" when I say "forward," but "backward forward" is an oxymoron. Conservative colonists were British loyalists who for a variety of reasons opposed American secession from the Empire. They considered themselves British -- some felt strong loyalty as British subjects, some feared defiance of the British Empires authority, some feared economic upheaval and personal financial ruin by breaking away, etc.
The United States was formed because of a rebellion. Is that what you wish to see, or be part of?

If I understand my history correctly, when confronted by the Barbary coast attackers, under President Jefferson, the bodies of the Muslims killed were wrapped in pigskins and buried. Was that act progressive?

If you consider division, instead of cohesion desirable then we have arrived.
