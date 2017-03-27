The Latest: Lawmakers speak about Okl...

The Latest: Lawmakers speak about Oklahoma officer's death

The Latest on a traffic-stop shootout that killed an Oklahoma police officer and critically wounded another man : Police in Oklahoma say a 22-year-old officer who died Monday after a shootout during a traffic stop aspired to be a canine officer. Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief J.R. Kidney tells The Oklahoman that officer Justin Terney had recently gotten a puppy.

