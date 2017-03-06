There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Hit man in Texas murder-for-hire set to die. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

Texas death row inmate Rolando Ruiz has been moved to a small cell near the death chamber to await his scheduled Tuesday evening execution for the contract killing of a San Antonio woman in 1992. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark says the 44-year-old Ruiz is calm as the U.S. Supreme Court considers at least three appeals his lawyers have filed seeking to halt his lethal injection.

