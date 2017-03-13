The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vows court fight
There are 7 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vows court fight. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
The Justice Department calls a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii that halts President Donald Trump's revised travel ban "flawed in reasoning and in scope." The agency said in a statement Wednesday that the executive order falls within Trump's power to protect national security and that the department will keep defending it in court.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
The Leftist political agendas of impeding the Presidency is about to be exposed very clearly to the people of the United States and the world. For a Little Lord Fauntleroy judge to assert he has the power of the Executive and claim the President's clearly defined privilege of affecting immigration is not founded in Law, WITHOUT even addressing that Law in his ruling, is the most outrageous violation of his oath of office. That Judge should be thrown off the bench as soon as this ruling is reversed by the Ninth Circuit, or Supreme Courts. If the Ninth Circuit delays its ruling, or supports this maniac, they too should be removed from their benches. This assault on Law and Executive authority must be stopped to not impede the authority of Trump, or future Presidents.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
Judge Derrick Watson argued that the revised ban still discriminates on the basis of nationality and prevents Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives living in the six Muslim-majority countries the executive order targets
Donald Trump doesn't seem to grasp the concept that the Office of President, Congress and Judiciary of the United States are bound by the U.S. Constitution
Reboot. So what's Plan "C"?
Hope Trumpcare has a better path than Trump's Muslim Bans
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
506
Location hidden
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Plan C is the judge proving his ruling is legal which he can not do snowflake.
|
#4 5 hrs ago
It doesn't matter what the reason for the temporary restriction is. The Law is clear. The President of the United States has full authority to restrict anyone for any reason. The Judge didn't address the Law because he knows he is wrong. It's a political stunt and should be prosecuted as such. The first order was totally legal and so is this one.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,085
NYC
|
#6 3 hrs ago
The liberal Democrats are using activist liberal America hating judges to keep America opened to ISIS terrorists that vote for them as they care less about death of millions of Americans by the ISIS jihadist thugs. The evil America and Israel hating New York Times crooks were boasting about wiretapping and taking out trump one day before his inauguration in January. Evidently, liberalism and Jihad are sickness and liberal Democrats who support the Mozlem brotherhood under their new leader Keith Ellison will do everything to take down America, Death and destruction to America even if it take illegal attacks and hacking his internet, including e-mails of his election campaign to serve the traitorous agenda of Hillary and Obama. Our President Donald Trump is under attack by the liberal media and now we have proof that Obama was using false means to undermine trump campaign for Hillary Clinton election using criminal means that aimed at trashing the American constitution and creating communist Mozlem brotherhood regime over the ruins of America. Beware the communist and Mozlem Brotherhood sympathizer liberal Democrats whose party is above America and its constitution as they would harm anyone who stands in their way. Trump vowed to bring the liberal Democrat criminals to court to pay for their crimes against the American people and he will deliver!
|
#8 1 hr ago
Â“Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.Â”
Says the 1952 law that gives President Trump the authority of his executive orders to exclude aliens
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
506
Location hidden
|
#9 58 min ago
Liberals love to put America and Americans in danger. Putin and Soros pay extra for that.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|2 min
|Retribution
|28
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,506,508
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|3 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|49
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|6 min
|Imprtnrd
|5,291
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|6 min
|Tm Cln
|3,328
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|6 min
|jonjedi
|6,939
|JonBenet case analysis suggests Ramsey family s...
|6 min
|Non-state Actor
|10
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|District 1
|238,945
|Marco Rubio criticized Snoop Dogg for shooting ...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|112
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC