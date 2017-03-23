There are on the WAND-TV Decatur story from 11 hrs ago, titled The Latest: EU security chief sees link with Brussels attack. In it, WAND-TV Decatur reports that:

A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain's seat of power Wedn... . Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, left, stands amongst the emergency services at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.