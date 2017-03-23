The Latest: EU security chief sees li...

The Latest: EU security chief sees link with Brussels attack

There are 4 comments on the WAND-TV Decatur story from 11 hrs ago, titled The Latest: EU security chief sees link with Brussels attack. In it, WAND-TV Decatur reports that:

A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain's seat of power Wedn... . Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, left, stands amongst the emergency services at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

633

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
Do not forget now, everyone needs to increase their number of refugees from terrorist countries.

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,098

NYC

#2 7 hrs ago
The killing of as many innocent women, children and men, raping girls and women and burning homes of millions of people in the Middle east is the agenda of the Mozlem brotherhood sponsored ISIL caliphate which is expanding its area without much of world leadership and especially UN opposition while UN is busy nearly 100% of its time in de-legitimizing Israel existence for few homes built by Jews in Jerusalem. The agenda of death and destruction by the Mozlem brotherhood terrorists of ISIS is based on the 1300 years of the Jihadist agenda that seeks controlling the world and forcing the reactionary Shariya laws on the world. Since 2011, the Mozlem brotherhood terrorist caliphate of ISIS was established by Obama and Hillary and armed with tens of billions of dollars-worth of best American weapons in area greater than Great Britain and along the borders of Israel and extending over Syria, Iraq and parts of Afghanistan and in Northern African Libya, Sinai and other large areas along the world. Obama and Hillary never touched ISIs caliphate which is planned to take over Palestinian fake state with center in Jerusalem with more than 65 times area greater than Israel and unlimited supply of weapons from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Middle East countries that got 165 billion dollars-worth of American weapons. Only president Trump is serious about eliminating ISIS Caliphate with support of Israel, Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries. Trump will defeat ISIS and prevent its expansion all over the world as supported by the Liberal democrats and their leaders Obama and Hillary Clinton with the new Democrats leader Keith Ellison who supports the Mozlem brotherhood and Farrakhan Nation of Islam agenda of death and destruction.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 5 hrs ago
Yeah, that article about protesters in England condemning us Anti-Muslim bigots is probably off the page now, isn't it?

It's not racist to acknowledge a clear statistical probability. Now, how many more have to die, protecting your maniacal interpretation of the 14th Amendment as a mandate for socialism?

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#4 2 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Yeah, that article about protesters in England condemning us Anti-Muslim bigots is probably off the page now, isn't it?

It's not racist to acknowledge a clear statistical probability. Now, how many more have to die, protecting your maniacal interpretation of the 14th Amendment as a mandate for socialism?
It is easy to see why a dolt like you chooses to be anonymous! I'll bet you don't know any Muslims or anything about their religion. The ones I have met are damn glad to be here and want nothing more than a better life for their children and to live in peace. Unless we all learn to love and respect one another we are all doomed to live in a violent world.
Chicago, IL

