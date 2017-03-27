There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Clinton faults Trump for low number of women. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

A spirited Hillary Clinton is taking on the Trump administration in some of her first and sharpest political comments since she lost the presidential election. She criticized the federal government's leaders on everything from health care to a shortage of women in top positions in an appearance Tuesday before thousands of women in business in San Francisco.

