The Latest: Clinton faults Trump for low number of women
There are 4 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Clinton faults Trump for low number of women. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:
A spirited Hillary Clinton is taking on the Trump administration in some of her first and sharpest political comments since she lost the presidential election. She criticized the federal government's leaders on everything from health care to a shortage of women in top positions in an appearance Tuesday before thousands of women in business in San Francisco.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
With 3,000,00 more votes than the fake president currently in the WH, I'd say she has a both a mandate & a responsibility to speak her mind.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Is the Clinton Foundation still receiving big donations from foreign countries?
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Her speaking fees seem to have plummeted, along with Hillary's credibility. Taking millions of dollars from nations keeping women in bags may not affect the screwball lesbian elements in San Francisco, but the nation's legitimate voters know the sick subtext of such perfidy. Her actual intent is publicity stunts to give future claims that criminal prosecution is politically motivated. Corrupt Russian mobsters and Turkish tyrants used the same gambits... the ones donating to the Clinton Foundation. It didn't play well for the Russian mobsters and it won't play well for Hillary.
|
United States
|
#5 4 hrs ago
She can speak her mind all she wants, as can the rest of the nation.
Put those 3 million votes up against the Constitution. Oh, wait, that already happened.
Constitution 1 - Clinton 0
Founding Fathers were a Hell of a lot wiser than they got credit for, huh? They knew most voters were too stupid to be entrusted with electing a president.
|
|
