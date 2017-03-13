There are on the WAND-TV Decatur story from 17 hrs ago, titled Texas executes man who killed 2 and tried to attack judge. In it, WAND-TV Decatur reports that:

Bigby, who was convicted of killing a father and his infant son during a murder rampage on Christ... Critics of the Republican health care bill have gotten fresh ammunition from budget office findings that 14 million would lose coverage in the legislation's first year. Critics of the Republican health care bill have gotten fresh ammunition from budget office findings that 14 million would lose coverage in the legislation's first year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.