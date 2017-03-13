Texas executes man who killed 2 and tried to attack judge
There are 2 comments on the WAND-TV Decatur story from 17 hrs ago, titled Texas executes man who killed 2 and tried to attack judge. In it, WAND-TV Decatur reports that:
Bigby, who was convicted of killing a father and his infant son during a murder rampage on Christ...
#1 16 hrs ago
It is outrageous, that any government would torture and abuse the families of the victims of this murderer for thirty years.
#2 13 hrs ago
Yep, sure a waste of time, money and space. Should have had a bullet between his eyes 25 years ago if it wasn't for liberal laws and judges.
