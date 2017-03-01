Texas court hears case to limit gay m...

Texas court hears case to limit gay marriage legalization

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Texas Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that conservatives hope will provide an opening to challenge the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide. The all-Republican court initially refused to hear the lawsuit, which challenged Houston's decision to offer same-sex spousal benefits to municipal employees.

