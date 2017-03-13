There are on the The Decatur Daily story from 13 hrs ago, titled Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to 'shut up'. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

A Republican congressman from Texas told a constituent to "shut up" over the weekend during a town hall meeting in his home district. Congressman Joe Barton, who represents part of the Arlington area, is seen on video calmly explaining that he voted against federal legislation to protect women against violence because he believes that the issue is best left to the states.

