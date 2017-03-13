Texas congressman tells town hall att...

Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to 'shut up'

There are 28 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from 13 hrs ago, titled Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to 'shut up'. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

A Republican congressman from Texas told a constituent to "shut up" over the weekend during a town hall meeting in his home district. Congressman Joe Barton, who represents part of the Arlington area, is seen on video calmly explaining that he voted against federal legislation to protect women against violence because he believes that the issue is best left to the states.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,075

The Left Coast

#1 13 hrs ago
How dare he think he has the right to speak at his town hall meeting. Who does he think he is, a progressive resistance fighter? Barton better be careful, the progressive wackos could have Snoopy put him in one of his BET snuff videos.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#2 13 hrs ago
Good for him.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,204

Location hidden
#3 12 hrs ago
"Congressman Joe Barton, who represents part of the Arlington area"

Most likely represents just the part that voted for him..

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#4 12 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
"Congressman Joe Barton, who represents part of the Arlington area"

Most likely represents just the part that voted for him..
That would be like saying that those that voted for Obama were supported by him. What a novel thought.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,402

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 10 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
"Congressman Joe Barton, who represents part of the Arlington area"

Most likely represents just the part that voted for him..
Because Demmie congressmen represent all their constituents, right?

Can I interest you in buying this bridge I have......

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,402

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 10 hrs ago
"That prompted several in attendance to yell in disagreement."

Typical of the left. No need to wait one's turn to speak because whatever they have to say is obviously WAY more important than anyone else in the crowd.

Good for Congressman Joe, maybe if more people told rude lefty antagonists to sit down and STFU something could actually get accomplished.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,204

Location hidden
#8 10 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Because Demmie congressmen represent all their constituents, right?

Can I interest you in buying this bridge I have......
NO - I have no idea what you've used those dentures for!

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,176

Casper, WY

#9 6 hrs ago
The very same liberal idiots who don't want to hear the truth don't want others to hear it either. They shouted down President Reagan and Governor George Wallace the same way.
God bless President Trump!

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#10 6 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
The very same liberal idiots who don't want to hear the truth don't want others to hear it either. They shouted down President Reagan and Governor George Wallace the same way.
God bless President Trump!
Wallace was crackers....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#11 6 hrs ago
"A Republican congressman from Texas told a constituent to 'shut up' over the weekend during a town hall meeting in his home district."

But I thought an armed society was a polite society...?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Faith Michigan

“Michigan is”

Since: Jun 16

6,417

The Center of the Universe

#12 6 hrs ago
Pope Closet Emeritus wrote:
"A Republican congressman from Texas told a constituent to 'shut up' over the weekend during a town hall meeting in his home district."

But I thought an armed society was a polite society...?
This has no relevance on your twisted sexual confusion. Move along, Miss.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#13 6 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
"That prompted several in attendance to yell in disagreement."

Typical of the left. No need to wait one's turn to speak because whatever they have to say is obviously WAY more important than anyone else in the crowd.

Good for Congressman Joe, maybe if more people told rude lefty antagonists to sit down and STFU something could actually get accomplished.
And the radical Tea Party was a model of courtesy in 2009?

How convenient of you all to forget.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#14 6 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
The very same liberal idiots who don't want to hear the truth don't want others to hear it either. They shouted down President Reagan and Governor George Wallace the same way.
God bless President Trump!
Wallace, he was struck down once by armed forces in the door way of the University of Alabama and a second time by an assassin's bullet.

Couldn't happen to a more deserving nimrod.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#15 5 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

That would be like saying that those that voted for Obama were supported by him. What a novel thought.
Come on now, Obama was a black President in America, it's not like he was Moses leading his people to some enchanted fairytale promise land.

Lets have a little perspective

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#16 5 hrs ago
Slightly less advanced than a neanderthal :-/
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#17 5 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
The very same liberal idiots who don't want to hear the truth don't want others to hear it either. They shouted down President Reagan and Governor George Wallace the same way.
God bless President Trump!
Thx for that, every forum needs a forum idiot :-)

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#18 3 hrs ago
Faith Michigan wrote:
<quoted text>
This has no relevance on your twisted sexual confusion. Move along, Miss.
Cretin, the premise is that either the throwback, TX Congressperson was impolite or that the probably quite gullible, R. constituent was impolite. Someone was.

So, you see, moron, this incident makes nonsense of the gun kook bromide that "an armed society is a polite society." It would seem not to be the case.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sandra

Deer Park, TX

#19 2 hrs ago
Pope Closet Emeritus wrote:
<quoted text>

Cretin, the premise is that either the throwback, TX Congressperson was impolite or that the probably quite gullible, R. constituent was impolite. Someone was.

So, you see, moron, this incident makes nonsense of the gun kook bromide that "an armed society is a polite society." It would seem not to be the case.
. Consider the source. After all, he IS from Texas. He, along with Louie Gohmert are two of the dumbest ones in Congress. To bad they are both from Texas...but they fit right in with the other idiots.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Faith Michigan

“Michigan is”

Since: Jun 16

6,417

The Center of the Universe

#20 1 hr ago
Pope Closet Emeritus wrote:
<quoted text>

Cretin, the premise is that either the throwback, TX Congressperson was impolite or that the probably quite gullible, R. constituent was impolite. Someone was.

So, you see, moron, this incident makes nonsense of the gun kook bromide that "an armed society is a polite society." It would seem not to be the case.
Gee, you sound bitter. Is that all that angst you carry from not knowing whether you are a boy or a girl?

Jesus! I'm glad I never had those problems. I never even had acne as a kid. I have sailed through life getting everything handed to me on a silver platter. In a way, I would....I mean if I were a totally different person...I would...feel sorry for psychologically crippled misfit that have sexual identity problems. But as it stands, I find their self-absorbed drama tedious and boring, so I shun them.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#21 1 hr ago
Faith Michigan wrote:
<quoted text>
Gee, you sound
You avoided the point because you are intellectually impaired.

In the reported exchange at this town hall _someone_ was impolite. That is clear. TX has lax gun laws, and Texans like to say that an "armed society is a polite society." The bromide is obviously nonsense...as this town hall showed.

Simple enough, cretin?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,506,332
News Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake 1 min Texxy 1
News Marco Rubio criticized Snoop Dogg for shooting ... 2 min DR X 113
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 min Faith Michigan 6,876
News Official: Sanders shares blame for minors votin... 4 min davy 16
News Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid 4 min Obvious 1
News Trump's A-G accused of 'lying under oath' 6 min Faith Michigan 547
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 2 hr Texxy 3,217
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Guru 238,947
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC