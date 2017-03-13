Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to 'shut up'
There are 28 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from 13 hrs ago, titled Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to 'shut up'. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:
A Republican congressman from Texas told a constituent to "shut up" over the weekend during a town hall meeting in his home district. Congressman Joe Barton, who represents part of the Arlington area, is seen on video calmly explaining that he voted against federal legislation to protect women against violence because he believes that the issue is best left to the states.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,075
The Left Coast
|
#1 13 hrs ago
How dare he think he has the right to speak at his town hall meeting. Who does he think he is, a progressive resistance fighter? Barton better be careful, the progressive wackos could have Snoopy put him in one of his BET snuff videos.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Good for him.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,204
Location hidden
|
#3 12 hrs ago
"Congressman Joe Barton, who represents part of the Arlington area"
Most likely represents just the part that voted for him..
|
#4 12 hrs ago
That would be like saying that those that voted for Obama were supported by him. What a novel thought.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,402
|
#5 10 hrs ago
Because Demmie congressmen represent all their constituents, right?
Can I interest you in buying this bridge I have......
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,402
|
#6 10 hrs ago
"That prompted several in attendance to yell in disagreement."
Typical of the left. No need to wait one's turn to speak because whatever they have to say is obviously WAY more important than anyone else in the crowd.
Good for Congressman Joe, maybe if more people told rude lefty antagonists to sit down and STFU something could actually get accomplished.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,204
Location hidden
|
#8 10 hrs ago
NO - I have no idea what you've used those dentures for!
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,176
|
#9 6 hrs ago
The very same liberal idiots who don't want to hear the truth don't want others to hear it either. They shouted down President Reagan and Governor George Wallace the same way.
God bless President Trump!
|
#10 6 hrs ago
Wallace was crackers....
|
#11 6 hrs ago
"A Republican congressman from Texas told a constituent to 'shut up' over the weekend during a town hall meeting in his home district."
But I thought an armed society was a polite society...?
|
“Michigan is”
Since: Jun 16
6,417
The Center of the Universe
|
#12 6 hrs ago
This has no relevance on your twisted sexual confusion. Move along, Miss.
|
#13 6 hrs ago
And the radical Tea Party was a model of courtesy in 2009?
How convenient of you all to forget.
|
#14 6 hrs ago
Wallace, he was struck down once by armed forces in the door way of the University of Alabama and a second time by an assassin's bullet.
Couldn't happen to a more deserving nimrod.
|
#15 5 hrs ago
Come on now, Obama was a black President in America, it's not like he was Moses leading his people to some enchanted fairytale promise land.
Lets have a little perspective
|
#16 5 hrs ago
Slightly less advanced than a neanderthal :-/
|
#17 5 hrs ago
Thx for that, every forum needs a forum idiot :-)
|
#18 3 hrs ago
Cretin, the premise is that either the throwback, TX Congressperson was impolite or that the probably quite gullible, R. constituent was impolite. Someone was.
So, you see, moron, this incident makes nonsense of the gun kook bromide that "an armed society is a polite society." It would seem not to be the case.
|
#19 2 hrs ago
. Consider the source. After all, he IS from Texas. He, along with Louie Gohmert are two of the dumbest ones in Congress. To bad they are both from Texas...but they fit right in with the other idiots.
|
“Michigan is”
Since: Jun 16
6,417
The Center of the Universe
|
#20 1 hr ago
Gee, you sound bitter. Is that all that angst you carry from not knowing whether you are a boy or a girl?
Jesus! I'm glad I never had those problems. I never even had acne as a kid. I have sailed through life getting everything handed to me on a silver platter. In a way, I would....I mean if I were a totally different person...I would...feel sorry for psychologically crippled misfit that have sexual identity problems. But as it stands, I find their self-absorbed drama tedious and boring, so I shun them.
|
#21 1 hr ago
You avoided the point because you are intellectually impaired.
In the reported exchange at this town hall _someone_ was impolite. That is clear. TX has lax gun laws, and Texans like to say that an "armed society is a polite society." The bromide is obviously nonsense...as this town hall showed.
Simple enough, cretin?
|
|
