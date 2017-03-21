Supreme Court sympathetic to Microsof...

Supreme Court sympathetic to Microsoft in Xbox owners' suit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Supreme Court suggested Tuesday that it is sympathetic to Microsoft Corp. in a dispute with disgruntled owners of the Xbox 360 video-game system who sued saying the console has a design defect that scratches game discs. The justices heard arguments Tuesday in a case that involves the Xbox 360 owners' attempts to get class action status for their lawsuit, which was filed several years ago in the state of Washington, where Microsoft is headquartered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Liberal liars 261,158
News Civil rights lawsuit planned over immigrant's a... 3 min Wildchild 19
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,507,400
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... 11 min Yup 3
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 16 min dad1 220,464
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 19 min Tm Cln 3,380
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 21 min Repukkke watch 433
Gay Skype !! 2 hr Sexychub101 46
News Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces Senate... 2 hr DR X 41
News DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 107
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,723,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC