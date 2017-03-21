Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces Senate grilling
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces hours of questioning from senators as frustrated Democrats are determined to press him on everything from abortion and guns to his independence from President Donald Trump. Republicans are unanimously supporting Gorsuch, and certain to give him what cover they can as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for Day 2 of his confirmation hearings on Tuesday.
“Watching The Children Rant”
|
#1 9 hrs ago
He faces a liberal circus of clowns that will try to make their base happy, after which he will be approved. Case closed.
#3 8 hrs ago
Will neil gorsuch , betsy devos and Wilbur vulture Ross continue the mark ciavarella , mike raphan , julius rosenberg , baruch goldstein , rhonda spechler , jonathan pollard tradition of the AIPAC zionist fifth column ..........SPECHLER v. TOBIN ..........Operation Greylord .
#4 8 hrs ago
Well he let Leahy make a fool of himself. No wonder people are abandoning the Democratic Party like passengers on the Titanic.
#5 8 hrs ago
Lindsay Graham just highly disappointed me. I thought he had better "judgement" in spotting, "Frauds" and "Kiss-Ups", to wealth and power!
I HOPE that I'm WRONG...instead of the Senators being WRONG, because, NO LESS than Our entire "Judicial System", is at stake!!!
#6 8 hrs ago
I doubt that Lindsay Graham cares what a TN backwoods hick like you thinks...
#7 8 hrs ago
This is great! A serious professional with integrity, intelligence, respect for the Constitution and the legal system versus a bunch of vindictive liberals.
#8 8 hrs ago
After all the democrats approved Neil Gorsuch in 2006, for federal appellate judge.
Democrats really look childish.....like a bunch of sore losers
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#9 8 hrs ago
A serious professional with integrity, intelligence, respect for the Constitution and the legal system...
Which is EXACTLY why the left will be dead set against him. He cares about the constitution and rule of law rather than political leanings and philosophies......
#10 8 hrs ago
The only ones the Hillary Loser Stampede are convincing is themselves.
#12 5 hrs ago
And no one cares what a moron from pennsyltucky thinks!
#13 5 hrs ago
What a pathetic moron, in your tiny little world right-wing idiots good left-wing liberals bad. The whole idea of a USA is based on personal freedom and liberal thought, if it had been up to you pea-brains we would still live in caves trying to make fire.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#14 5 hrs ago
Liberal thought? LOL
This from the same side that needs safe zones against micro-aggressions?
This from the same side that riots when an opposing voice is speaking on college campuses?
#15 4 hrs ago
Really? Because you room temp IQ moron say so?
#16 4 hrs ago
America is in a crisis there is no adult in charge. Instead, we have an unhinged narcissistic child who tweets absurd lies and holds rallies to prop up his fragile ego, whose conflicts of financial interest are ubiquitous, and whose presidency is under a toxic cloud of suspicion for colluding with Russian agents to obtain office in the 2016 election.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Dump American Eagle
#17 4 hrs ago
Obama is gone and Clinton lost. Get over your butt hurt. If you won't help get out of the way. The crayons and play-doh are over yonder. Will you be needing a blanky or therapy bunny/puppy/kitten?
“Happiness comes through giving”
#18 3 hrs ago
Neil Gorsuch is clearly a very eloquent and thoughtful guy. But the fact that he was chosen by Trump and his henchmen makes me uneasy.
#19 3 hrs ago
What's with your obsession of butt hurt?
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Dump American Eagle
#20 3 hrs ago
And what if Trump re-nominated Garrick? I suppose the Trump attachment would be upsetting with him too?
#21 3 hrs ago
The problem I have, he is believer in so called Natural Law which is nothing more than code for God's Will ... the guy is a religious freak. As, by the way, was Antonin Scalia.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Dump American Eagle
#22 3 hrs ago
define freak......
