Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces Senate grilling

There are 35 comments on the Press-Telegram story from 10 hrs ago, titled Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces Senate grilling. In it, Press-Telegram reports that:

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces hours of questioning from senators as frustrated Democrats are determined to press him on everything from abortion and guns to his independence from President Donald Trump. Republicans are unanimously supporting Gorsuch, and certain to give him what cover they can as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for Day 2 of his confirmation hearings on Tuesday.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

586

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
He faces a liberal circus of clowns that will try to make their base happy, after which he will be approved. Case closed.

YIDFELLAS v USA

Bradenton, FL

#3 8 hrs ago
Will neil gorsuch , betsy devos and Wilbur vulture Ross continue the mark ciavarella , mike raphan , julius rosenberg , baruch goldstein , rhonda spechler , jonathan pollard tradition of the AIPAC zionist fifth column ..........SPECHLER v. TOBIN ..........Operation Greylord .

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#4 8 hrs ago
Well he let Leahy make a fool of himself. No wonder people are abandoning the Democratic Party like passengers on the Titanic.

Sassy 2

New York, NY

#5 8 hrs ago
Lindsay Graham just highly disappointed me. I thought he had better "judgement" in spotting, "Frauds" and "Kiss-Ups", to wealth and power!

I HOPE that I'm WRONG...instead of the Senators being WRONG, because, NO LESS than Our entire "Judicial System", is at stake!!!

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#6 8 hrs ago
Sassy 2 wrote:
Lindsay Graham just highly disappointed me. I thought he had better "judgement" in spotting, "Frauds" and "Kiss-Ups", to wealth and power!

I HOPE that I'm WRONG...instead of the Senators being WRONG, because, NO LESS than Our entire "Judicial System", is at stake!!!
I doubt that Lindsay Graham cares what a TN backwoods hick like you thinks...

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#7 8 hrs ago
This is great! A serious professional with integrity, intelligence, respect for the Constitution and the legal system versus a bunch of vindictive liberals.

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#8 8 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
He faces a liberal circus of clowns that will try to make their base happy, after which he will be approved. Case closed.
After all the democrats approved Neil Gorsuch in 2006, for federal appellate judge.

Democrats really look childish.....like a bunch of sore losers

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,424

Lake Geneva, WI

#9 8 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
This is great! A serious professional with integrity, intelligence, respect for the Constitution and the legal system versus a bunch of vindictive liberals.
A serious professional with integrity, intelligence, respect for the Constitution and the legal system...

Which is EXACTLY why the left will be dead set against him. He cares about the constitution and rule of law rather than political leanings and philosophies......

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#10 8 hrs ago
The only ones the Hillary Loser Stampede are convincing is themselves.

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#12 5 hrs ago
Julia wrote:
<quoted text>

I doubt that Lindsay Graham cares what a TN backwoods hick like you thinks...
And no one cares what a moron from pennsyltucky thinks!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#13 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
He faces a liberal circus of clowns that will try to make their base happy, after which he will be approved. Case closed.
What a pathetic moron, in your tiny little world right-wing idiots good left-wing liberals bad. The whole idea of a USA is based on personal freedom and liberal thought, if it had been up to you pea-brains we would still live in caves trying to make fire.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,424

Lake Geneva, WI

#14 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

What a pathetic moron, in your tiny little world right-wing idiots good left-wing liberals bad. The whole idea of a USA is based on personal freedom and liberal thought, if it had been up to you pea-brains we would still live in caves trying to make fire.
Liberal thought? LOL

This from the same side that needs safe zones against micro-aggressions?

This from the same side that riots when an opposing voice is speaking on college campuses?
spocko

Oakland, CA

#15 4 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Liberal thought? LOL

This from the same side that needs safe zones against micro-aggressions?

This from the same side that riots when an opposing voice is speaking on college campuses?
Really? Because you room temp IQ moron say so?
spocko

Oakland, CA

#16 4 hrs ago
America is in a crisis there is no adult in charge. Instead, we have an unhinged narcissistic child who tweets absurd lies and holds rallies to prop up his fragile ego, whose conflicts of financial interest are ubiquitous, and whose presidency is under a toxic cloud of suspicion for colluding with Russian agents to obtain office in the 2016 election.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,016

Dump American Eagle

#17 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
America is in a crisis there is no adult in charge. Instead, we have an unhinged narcissistic child who tweets absurd lies and holds rallies to prop up his fragile ego, whose conflicts of financial interest are ubiquitous, and whose presidency is under a toxic cloud of suspicion for colluding with Russian agents to obtain office in the 2016 election.
Obama is gone and Clinton lost. Get over your butt hurt. If you won't help get out of the way. The crayons and play-doh are over yonder. Will you be needing a blanky or therapy bunny/puppy/kitten?
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,705

Location hidden
#18 3 hrs ago
Neil Gorsuch is clearly a very eloquent and thoughtful guy. But the fact that he was chosen by Trump and his henchmen makes me uneasy.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#19 3 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Obama is gone and Clinton lost. Get over your butt hurt. If you won't help get out of the way. The crayons and play-doh are over yonder. Will you be needing a blanky or therapy bunny/puppy/kitten?
What's with your obsession of butt hurt?
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,016

Dump American Eagle

#20 3 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Neil Gorsuch is clearly a very eloquent and thoughtful guy. But the fact that he was chosen by Trump and his henchmen makes me uneasy.
And what if Trump re-nominated Garrick? I suppose the Trump attachment would be upsetting with him too?
spocko

Oakland, CA

#21 3 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Neil Gorsuch is clearly a very eloquent and thoughtful guy. But the fact that he was chosen by Trump and his henchmen makes me uneasy.
The problem I have, he is believer in so called Natural Law which is nothing more than code for God's Will ... the guy is a religious freak. As, by the way, was Antonin Scalia.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,016

Dump American Eagle

#22 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

The problem I have, he is believer in so called Natural Law which is nothing more than code for God's Will ... the guy is a religious freak. As, by the way, was Antonin Scalia.
define freak......

Chicago, IL

